Valrico area residents are working hard to help others around the world, despite the pandemic. Among them is First Presbyterian Church of Brandon, which is hosting a virtual auction from Sunday, October 25 to Sunday, November 1 to raise funds for Heifer International, a nonprofit working to end hunger by providing sustainable support through animals and education.

“The church has been supporting Heifer International since 1999,” said Dawn Trattner of the church. “The pandemic is not going to stand in our way.”

To keep residents safe, the market will now be virtual with a silent auction and teams from the church will be highlighting animals that can be sponsored in mini commercials online throughout the month to educate people how a gift of a duck or a water buffalo can really make a difference.

“We have lots of great gift baskets and gift cards from local merchants who are helping to support the efforts to help end hunger and poverty through a silent auction,” said Trattner.

The auction will be held on the 32auctions website, where residents will be able to bid on silent auction items, with all proceeds going to Heifer International.

“Education is a cornerstone to Heifer’s mission,” said Trattner. “Previously, the Heifer Market had booths, sponsored by members and ministry teams. This year, the teams have creatively recorded some fun facts about their animals and you will be able to view them on our Facebook page…throughout the month of October.”

To add to the fun, on October 25, the church will kick off the events with a Heifer Harvest Hoedown right in the church parking lot.

“Families can put the kids in the car and drive alongside the sidewalk in front of the church,” Trattner explained. “There will be several stops where you will pick up some fun goodies and play games without ever leaving the safety of your car.”

Heifer International provides livestock, agricultural items and the educational tools to enable families to become self-reliant.

“A kid can change the world. And this is really what it’s all about and what we’re all about—ending hunger,” said Trattner. “Together, we can do it, and we want you to join us in that fight and ultimately in that victory.”

The link to the event can be found at https://fpcbrandon.org/events/heifer-virtual-auction/.

To find out more about Heifer International, visit https://www.heifer.org/. To contact the church, located at 121 Carver Ave. in Brandon, call 689-6849.