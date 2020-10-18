Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on October 18, 2020.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Wimauma and Gibsonton.

Since October 17 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (12 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon and Valrico each having eight new cases, Ruskin having six new cases, Seffner having five new cases, Lithia having three new cases, Apollo Beach and Dover each having two new cases and Sun City Center having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, October 17: 2,876 cases

Riverview, October 18: 2,888↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, October 17: 2,819 cases

Brandon, October 18: 2,827↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, October 17: 1,317 cases

Ruskin, October 18: 1,323↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, October 17: 1,027 cases

Wimauma, October 18: 1,027, NO NEW CASES

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, October 17: 1,260 cases

Valrico, October 18: 1,268↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, October 17: 433 cases

Sun City Center, October 18: 434↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, October 17: 381 cases

Apollo Beach, October 18: 383↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, October 17: 703 cases

Seffner, October 18: 708↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, October 17: 540 cases

Gibsonton, October 18: 540, NO NEW CASES

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, October 17: 489 cases

Lithia, October 18: 492↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, October 17: 605 cases

Dover, October 18: 607↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

October 17: 12,439

October 18: 12,486

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

October 17: 45,028

October 18: 45,207

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

October 17: 743,018

October 18: 745,492

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

October 17: 745

October 18: 750

Total deaths of Florida residents:

October 17: 15,917

October 18: 15,967

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Residents in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

October 17: 346,814

October 18: 348,082

Positive tests:

October 17: 45,028

October 18: 45,207

Negative tests:

October 17: 301,257

October 18: 302,342

Inconclusive tests:

October 17: 529

October 18: 533

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

October 17: 5,711,339

October 18: 5,729,634

Positive tests:

October 17: 752,481

October 18: 755,020

Negative tests:

October 17: 4,951,619

October 18: 4,967,372

Inconclusive tests:

October 17: 7,239

October 18: 7,242

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)