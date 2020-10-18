Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on October 18, 2020.
NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Wimauma and Gibsonton.
Since October 17 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (12 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon and Valrico each having eight new cases, Ruskin having six new cases, Seffner having five new cases, Lithia having three new cases, Apollo Beach and Dover each having two new cases and Sun City Center having one new case.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, October 17: 2,876 cases
Riverview, October 18: 2,888↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, October 17: 2,819 cases
Brandon, October 18: 2,827↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, October 17: 1,317 cases
Ruskin, October 18: 1,323↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, October 17: 1,027 cases
Wimauma, October 18: 1,027, NO NEW CASES
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, October 17: 1,260 cases
Valrico, October 18: 1,268↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, October 17: 433 cases
Sun City Center, October 18: 434↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, October 17: 381 cases
Apollo Beach, October 18: 383↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, October 17: 703 cases
Seffner, October 18: 708↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, October 17: 540 cases
Gibsonton, October 18: 540, NO NEW CASES
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, October 17: 489 cases
Lithia, October 18: 492↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, October 17: 605 cases
Dover, October 18: 607↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
October 17: 12,439
October 18: 12,486
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
October 17: 45,028
October 18: 45,207
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
October 17: 743,018
October 18: 745,492
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
October 17: 745
October 18: 750
Total deaths of Florida residents:
October 17: 15,917
October 18: 15,967
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Residents in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
October 17: 346,814
October 18: 348,082
Positive tests:
October 17: 45,028
October 18: 45,207
Negative tests:
October 17: 301,257
October 18: 302,342
Inconclusive tests:
October 17: 529
October 18: 533
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
October 17: 5,711,339
October 18: 5,729,634
Positive tests:
October 17: 752,481
October 18: 755,020
Negative tests:
October 17: 4,951,619
October 18: 4,967,372
Inconclusive tests:
October 17: 7,239
October 18: 7,242
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)