Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on October 17, 2020.
NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Gibsonton.
Since October 16 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (22 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 12 new cases, Apollo Beach having six new cases, Seffner and Lithia each having four new cases, Ruskin and Wimauma each having three new cases, Valrico and Sun City Center each having two new cases and Dover having one new case.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, October 16: 2,854 cases
Riverview, October 17: 2,876↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, October 16: 2,807 cases
Brandon, October 17: 2,819↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, October 16: 1,314 cases
Ruskin, October 17: 1,317↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, October 16: 1,024 cases
Wimauma, October 17: 1,027↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, October 16: 1,258 cases
Valrico, October 17: 1,260↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, October 16: 431 cases
Sun City Center, October 17: 433↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, October 16: 375 cases
Apollo Beach, October 17: 381↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, October 16: 699 cases
Seffner, October 17: 703↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, October 16: 540 cases
Gibsonton, October 17: 540, NO NEW CASES
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, October 16: 485 cases
Lithia, October 17: 489↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, October 16: 604 cases
Dover, October 17: 605↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
October 16: 12,380
October 17: 12,439
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
October 16: 44,755
October 17: 45,028
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
October 16: 739,050
October 17: 743,018
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
October 16: 738
October 17: 745
Total deaths of Florida residents:
October 16: 15,830
October 17: 15,917
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Residents in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
October 16: 344,770
October 17: 346,814
Positive tests:
October 16: 44,755
October 17: 45,028
Negative tests:
October 16: 299,486
October 17: 301,257
Inconclusive tests:
October 16: 529
October 17: 529
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
October 16: 5,680,917
October 17: 5,711,339
Positive tests:
October 16: 748,437
October 17: 752,481
Negative tests:
October 16: 4,925,248
October 17: 4,951,619
Inconclusive tests:
October 16: 7,232
October 17: 7,239
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)