Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on October 17, 2020.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Gibsonton.

Since October 16 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (22 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 12 new cases, Apollo Beach having six new cases, Seffner and Lithia each having four new cases, Ruskin and Wimauma each having three new cases, Valrico and Sun City Center each having two new cases and Dover having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, October 16: 2,854 cases

Riverview, October 17: 2,876↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, October 16: 2,807 cases

Brandon, October 17: 2,819↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, October 16: 1,314 cases

Ruskin, October 17: 1,317↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, October 16: 1,024 cases

Wimauma, October 17: 1,027↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, October 16: 1,258 cases

Valrico, October 17: 1,260↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, October 16: 431 cases

Sun City Center, October 17: 433↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, October 16: 375 cases

Apollo Beach, October 17: 381↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, October 16: 699 cases

Seffner, October 17: 703↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, October 16: 540 cases

Gibsonton, October 17: 540, NO NEW CASES

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, October 16: 485 cases

Lithia, October 17: 489↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, October 16: 604 cases

Dover, October 17: 605↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

October 16: 12,380

October 17: 12,439

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

October 16: 44,755

October 17: 45,028

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

October 16: 739,050

October 17: 743,018

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

October 16: 738

October 17: 745

Total deaths of Florida residents:

October 16: 15,830

October 17: 15,917

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Residents in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

October 16: 344,770

October 17: 346,814

Positive tests:

October 16: 44,755

October 17: 45,028

Negative tests:

October 16: 299,486

October 17: 301,257

Inconclusive tests:

October 16: 529

October 17: 529

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

October 16: 5,680,917

October 17: 5,711,339

Positive tests:

October 16: 748,437

October 17: 752,481

Negative tests:

October 16: 4,925,248

October 17: 4,951,619

Inconclusive tests:

October 16: 7,232

October 17: 7,239

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)