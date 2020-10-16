Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on October 16, 2020.
Since October 15 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (10 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon, Ruskin, Wimauma, Lithia and Dover each having four new cases; Sun City Center having three new cases; and Valrico, Apollo Beach and Seffner each having one new case.
Gibsonton was reported as having one less case than yesterday, the reason being unknown.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, October 15: 2,844 cases
Riverview, October 16: 2,854↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, October 15: 2,803 cases
Brandon, October 16: 2,807↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, October 15: 1,310 cases
Ruskin, October 16: 1,314↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, October 15: 1,020 cases
Wimauma, October 16: 1,024↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, October 15: 1,257 cases
Valrico, October 16: 1,258↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, October 15: 428 cases
Sun City Center, October 16: 431↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, October 15: 374 cases
Apollo Beach, October 16: 375↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, October 15: 698 cases
Seffner, October 16: 699↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, October 15: 541 cases
Gibsonton, October 16: 540↓ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, October 15: 481 cases
Lithia, October 16: 485↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, October 15: 600 cases
Dover, October 16: 604↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
October 15: 12,344
October 16: 12,380
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
October 15: 44,568
October 16: 44,755
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
October 15: 735,685
October 16: 739,050
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
October 15: 734
October 16: 738
Total deaths of Florida residents:
October 15: 15,736
October 16: 15,830
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Residents in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
October 15: 343,002
October 16: 344,770
Positive tests:
October 15: 44,568
October 16: 44,755
Negative tests:
October 15: 297,906
October 16: 299,486
Inconclusive tests:
October 15: 528
October 16: 529
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
October 15: 5,650,724
October 16: 5,680,917
Positive tests:
October 15: 744,988
October 16: 748,437
Negative tests:
October 15: 4,898,533
October 16: 4,925,248
Inconclusive tests:
October 15: 7,203
October 16: 7,232
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)