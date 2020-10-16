Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on October 16, 2020.

Since October 15 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (10 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon, Ruskin, Wimauma, Lithia and Dover each having four new cases; Sun City Center having three new cases; and Valrico, Apollo Beach and Seffner each having one new case.

Gibsonton was reported as having one less case than yesterday, the reason being unknown.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, October 15: 2,844 cases

Riverview, October 16: 2,854↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, October 15: 2,803 cases

Brandon, October 16: 2,807↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, October 15: 1,310 cases

Ruskin, October 16: 1,314↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, October 15: 1,020 cases

Wimauma, October 16: 1,024↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, October 15: 1,257 cases

Valrico, October 16: 1,258↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, October 15: 428 cases

Sun City Center, October 16: 431↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, October 15: 374 cases

Apollo Beach, October 16: 375↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, October 15: 698 cases

Seffner, October 16: 699↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, October 15: 541 cases

Gibsonton, October 16: 540↓ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, October 15: 481 cases

Lithia, October 16: 485↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, October 15: 600 cases

Dover, October 16: 604↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

October 15: 12,344

October 16: 12,380

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

October 15: 44,568

October 16: 44,755

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

October 15: 735,685

October 16: 739,050

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

October 15: 734

October 16: 738

Total deaths of Florida residents:

October 15: 15,736

October 16: 15,830

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Residents in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

October 15: 343,002

October 16: 344,770

Positive tests:

October 15: 44,568

October 16: 44,755

Negative tests:

October 15: 297,906

October 16: 299,486

Inconclusive tests:

October 15: 528

October 16: 529

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

October 15: 5,650,724

October 16: 5,680,917

Positive tests:

October 15: 744,988

October 16: 748,437

Negative tests:

October 15: 4,898,533

October 16: 4,925,248

Inconclusive tests:

October 15: 7,203

October 16: 7,232

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)