Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on October 15, 2020.
NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Apollo Beach and Dover.
Since October 14 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (17 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having five new cases; Valrico having three new cases; Ruskin, Sun City Center, Seffner and Gibsonton each having two new cases; and Wimauma and Lithia each having one new case.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, October 14: 2,827 cases
Riverview, October 15: 2,844↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, October 14: 2,798 cases
Brandon, October 15: 2,803↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, October 14: 1,308 cases
Ruskin, October 15: 1,310↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, October 14: 1,019 cases
Wimauma, October 15: 1,020↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, October 14: 1,254 cases
Valrico, October 15: 1,257↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, October 14: 426 cases
Sun City Center, October 15: 428↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, October 14: 374 cases
Apollo Beach, October 15: 374, NO NEW CASES
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, October 14: 696 cases
Seffner, October 15: 698↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, October 14: 539 cases
Gibsonton, October 15: 541↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, October 14: 480 cases
Lithia, October 15: 481↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, October 14: 600 cases
Dover, October 15: 600, NO NEW CASES
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
October 14: 12,309
October 15: 12,344
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
October 14: 44,410
October 15: 44,568
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
October 14: 732,399
October 15: 735,685
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
October 14: 720
October 15: 734
Total deaths of Florida residents:
October 14: 15,595
October 15: 15,736
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Residents in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
October 14: 341,230
October 15: 343,002
Positive tests:
October 14: 44,410
October 15: 44,568
Negative tests:
October 14: 296,294
October 15: 297,906
Inconclusive tests:
October 14: 526
October 15: 528
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
October 14: 5,622,438
October 15: 5,650,724
Positive tests:
October 14: 741,632
October 15: 744,988
Negative tests:
October 14: 4,873,615
October 15: 4,898,533
Inconclusive tests:
October 14: 7,191
October 15: 7,203
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)