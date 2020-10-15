Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on October 15, 2020.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Apollo Beach and Dover.

Since October 14 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (17 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having five new cases; Valrico having three new cases; Ruskin, Sun City Center, Seffner and Gibsonton each having two new cases; and Wimauma and Lithia each having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, October 14: 2,827 cases

Riverview, October 15: 2,844↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, October 14: 2,798 cases

Brandon, October 15: 2,803↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, October 14: 1,308 cases

Ruskin, October 15: 1,310↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, October 14: 1,019 cases

Wimauma, October 15: 1,020↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, October 14: 1,254 cases

Valrico, October 15: 1,257↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, October 14: 426 cases

Sun City Center, October 15: 428↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, October 14: 374 cases

Apollo Beach, October 15: 374, NO NEW CASES

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, October 14: 696 cases

Seffner, October 15: 698↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, October 14: 539 cases

Gibsonton, October 15: 541↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, October 14: 480 cases

Lithia, October 15: 481↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, October 14: 600 cases

Dover, October 15: 600, NO NEW CASES

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

October 14: 12,309

October 15: 12,344

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

October 14: 44,410

October 15: 44,568

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

October 14: 732,399

October 15: 735,685

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

October 14: 720

October 15: 734

Total deaths of Florida residents:

October 14: 15,595

October 15: 15,736

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Residents in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

October 14: 341,230

October 15: 343,002

Positive tests:

October 14: 44,410

October 15: 44,568

Negative tests:

October 14: 296,294

October 15: 297,906

Inconclusive tests:

October 14: 526

October 15: 528

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

October 14: 5,622,438

October 15: 5,650,724

Positive tests:

October 14: 741,632

October 15: 744,988

Negative tests:

October 14: 4,873,615

October 15: 4,898,533

Inconclusive tests:

October 14: 7,191

October 15: 7,203

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)