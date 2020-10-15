There’s a brand-new holiday lights event coming to Give Kids The World Village! From November 13, 2020 – January 3, 2021, Give Kids The World Village in Kissimmee, FL – the 89-acre non-profit resort that provides magical week-long wish vacations for critically ill children and their families – will host Night of a Million Lights, a walk-through, fully immersive holiday light spectacular.

Tickets are on sale now at www.gktw.org/lights to stroll among the lights, ride the accessible attractions and enjoy complimentary holiday treats, with masks and social distancing enforced.