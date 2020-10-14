Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on October 14, 2020.

Since October 13 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (22 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 17 new cases, Ruskin having seven new cases, Valrico having six new cases, Apollo Beach having four new cases, Sun City Center and Lithia each having three new cases, Gibsonton having two new cases and Wimauma, Seffner and Dover each having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, October 13: 2,805 cases

Riverview, October 14: 2,827↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, October 13: 2,781 cases

Brandon, October 14: 2,798↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, October 13: 1,301 cases

Ruskin, October 14: 1,308↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, October 13: 1,018 cases

Wimauma, October 14: 1,019↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, October 13: 1,248 cases

Valrico, October 14: 1,254↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, October 13: 423 cases

Sun City Center, October 14: 426↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, October 13: 370 cases

Apollo Beach, October 14: 374↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, October 13: 695 cases

Seffner, October 14: 696↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, October 13: 537 cases

Gibsonton, October 14: 539↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, October 13: 477 cases

Lithia, October 14: 480↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, October 13: 599 cases

Dover, October 14: 600↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

October 13: 12,242

October 14: 12,309

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

October 13: 44,223

October 14: 44,410

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

October 13: 729,591

October 14: 732,399

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

October 13: 719

October 14: 720

Total deaths of Florida residents:

October 13: 15,531

October 14: 15,595

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Residents in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

October 13: 339,790

October 14: 341,230

Positive tests:

October 13: 44,223

October 14: 44,410

Negative tests:

October 13: 295,041

October 14: 296,294

Inconclusive tests:

October 13: 526

October 14: 526

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

October 13: 5,600,616

October 14: 5,622,438

Positive tests:

October 13: 738,749

October 14: 741,632

Negative tests:

October 13: 4,854,675

October 14: 4,873,615

Inconclusive tests:

October 13: 7,192

October 14: 7,191

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)