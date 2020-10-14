Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on October 14, 2020.
Since October 13 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (22 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 17 new cases, Ruskin having seven new cases, Valrico having six new cases, Apollo Beach having four new cases, Sun City Center and Lithia each having three new cases, Gibsonton having two new cases and Wimauma, Seffner and Dover each having one new case.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, October 13: 2,805 cases
Riverview, October 14: 2,827↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, October 13: 2,781 cases
Brandon, October 14: 2,798↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, October 13: 1,301 cases
Ruskin, October 14: 1,308↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, October 13: 1,018 cases
Wimauma, October 14: 1,019↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, October 13: 1,248 cases
Valrico, October 14: 1,254↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, October 13: 423 cases
Sun City Center, October 14: 426↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, October 13: 370 cases
Apollo Beach, October 14: 374↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, October 13: 695 cases
Seffner, October 14: 696↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, October 13: 537 cases
Gibsonton, October 14: 539↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, October 13: 477 cases
Lithia, October 14: 480↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, October 13: 599 cases
Dover, October 14: 600↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
October 13: 12,242
October 14: 12,309
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
October 13: 44,223
October 14: 44,410
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
October 13: 729,591
October 14: 732,399
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
October 13: 719
October 14: 720
Total deaths of Florida residents:
October 13: 15,531
October 14: 15,595
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Residents in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
October 13: 339,790
October 14: 341,230
Positive tests:
October 13: 44,223
October 14: 44,410
Negative tests:
October 13: 295,041
October 14: 296,294
Inconclusive tests:
October 13: 526
October 14: 526
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
October 13: 5,600,616
October 14: 5,622,438
Positive tests:
October 13: 738,749
October 14: 741,632
Negative tests:
October 13: 4,854,675
October 14: 4,873,615
Inconclusive tests:
October 13: 7,192
October 14: 7,191
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)