Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on October 13, 2020.

Since October 12 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (18 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having eight new cases, Ruskin having six new cases, Seffner having five new cases, Valrico having four new cases, Sun City Center and Apollo Beach each having two new cases and Wimauma, Gibsonton, Lithia and Dover each having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, October 12 2,787 cases

Riverview, October 13: 2,805↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, October 12: 2,773 cases

Brandon, October 13: 2,781↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, October 12: 1,295 cases

Ruskin, October 13: 1,301↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, October 12: 1,017 cases

Wimauma, October 13: 1,018↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, October 12: 1,244 cases

Valrico, October 13: 1,248↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, October 12: 421 cases

Sun City Center, October 13: 423↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, October 12: 368 cases

Apollo Beach, October 13: 370↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, October 12: 690 cases

Seffner, October 13: 695↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, October 12: 536 cases

Gibsonton, October 13: 537↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, October 12: 476 cases

Lithia, October 13: 477↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, October 12: 598 cases

Dover, October 13: 599↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

October 12: 12,193

October 13: 12,242

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

October 12: 44,022

October 13: 44,223

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

October 12: 726,934

October 13: 729,591

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

October 12: 709

October 13: 719

Total deaths of Florida residents:

October 12: 15,412

October 13: 15,531

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Residents in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

October 12: 337,809

October 13: 339,790

Positive tests:

October 12: 44,022

October 13: 44,223

Negative tests:

October 12: 293,263

October 13: 295,041

Inconclusive tests:

October 12: 524

October 13: 526

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

October 12: 5,574,469

October 13: 5,600,616

Positive tests:

October 12: 736,024

October 13: 738,749

Negative tests:

October 12: 4,831,259

October 13: 4,854,675

Inconclusive tests:

October 12: 7,186

October 13: 7,192

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)