Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on October 13, 2020.
Since October 12 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (18 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having eight new cases, Ruskin having six new cases, Seffner having five new cases, Valrico having four new cases, Sun City Center and Apollo Beach each having two new cases and Wimauma, Gibsonton, Lithia and Dover each having one new case.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, October 12 2,787 cases
Riverview, October 13: 2,805↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, October 12: 2,773 cases
Brandon, October 13: 2,781↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, October 12: 1,295 cases
Ruskin, October 13: 1,301↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, October 12: 1,017 cases
Wimauma, October 13: 1,018↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, October 12: 1,244 cases
Valrico, October 13: 1,248↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, October 12: 421 cases
Sun City Center, October 13: 423↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, October 12: 368 cases
Apollo Beach, October 13: 370↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, October 12: 690 cases
Seffner, October 13: 695↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, October 12: 536 cases
Gibsonton, October 13: 537↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, October 12: 476 cases
Lithia, October 13: 477↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, October 12: 598 cases
Dover, October 13: 599↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
October 12: 12,193
October 13: 12,242
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
October 12: 44,022
October 13: 44,223
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
October 12: 726,934
October 13: 729,591
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
October 12: 709
October 13: 719
Total deaths of Florida residents:
October 12: 15,412
October 13: 15,531
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Residents in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
October 12: 337,809
October 13: 339,790
Positive tests:
October 12: 44,022
October 13: 44,223
Negative tests:
October 12: 293,263
October 13: 295,041
Inconclusive tests:
October 12: 524
October 13: 526
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
October 12: 5,574,469
October 13: 5,600,616
Positive tests:
October 12: 736,024
October 13: 738,749
Negative tests:
October 12: 4,831,259
October 13: 4,854,675
Inconclusive tests:
October 12: 7,186
October 13: 7,192
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)