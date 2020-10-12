Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on October 12, 2020.
NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Sun City Center
Since October 11 at 9:25 a.m., Brandon (12 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having six new cases, Apollo Beach having four new cases, Seffner having three new cases, Valrico having two new cases and Ruskin, Wimauma, Lithia and Dover each having one new case.
Gibsonton was reported as having one less case than yesterday, the reason being unknown.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, October 11 2,781 cases
Riverview, October 12: 2,787↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, October 11: 2,761 cases
Brandon, October 12: 2,773↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, October 11: 1,294 cases
Ruskin, October 12: 1,295↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, October 11: 1,016 cases
Wimauma, October 12: 1,017↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, October 11: 1,242 cases
Valrico, October 12: 1,244↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, October 11: 421 cases
Sun City Center, October 12: 421, NO NEW CASES
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, October 11: 364 cases
Apollo Beach, October 12: 368↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, October 11: 687 cases
Seffner, October 12: 690↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, October 11: 537 cases
Gibsonton, October 12: 536↓ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, October 11: 475 cases
Lithia, October 12: 476↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, October 11: 597 cases
Dover, October 12: 598↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
October 11: 12,163
October 12: 12,193
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
October 11: 43,906
October 12: 44,022
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
October 11: 725,415
October 12: 726,934
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
October 11: 706
October 12: 709
Total deaths of Florida residents:
October 11: 15,364
October 12: 15,412
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Residents in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
October 11: 336,928
October 12: 337,809
Positive tests:
October 11: 43,906
October 12: 44,022
Negative tests:
October 11: 292,498
October 12: 293,263
Inconclusive tests:
October 11: 524
October 12: 524
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
October 11: 5,557,698
October 12: 5,574,469
Positive tests:
October 11: 734,491
October 12: 736,024
Negative tests:
October 11: 4,816,040
October 12: 4,831,259
Inconclusive tests:
October 11: 7,167
October 12: 7,186
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)