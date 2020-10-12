Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on October 12, 2020.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Sun City Center

Since October 11 at 9:25 a.m., Brandon (12 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having six new cases, Apollo Beach having four new cases, Seffner having three new cases, Valrico having two new cases and Ruskin, Wimauma, Lithia and Dover each having one new case.

Gibsonton was reported as having one less case than yesterday, the reason being unknown.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, October 11 2,781 cases

Riverview, October 12: 2,787↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, October 11: 2,761 cases

Brandon, October 12: 2,773↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, October 11: 1,294 cases

Ruskin, October 12: 1,295↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, October 11: 1,016 cases

Wimauma, October 12: 1,017↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, October 11: 1,242 cases

Valrico, October 12: 1,244↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, October 11: 421 cases

Sun City Center, October 12: 421, NO NEW CASES

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, October 11: 364 cases

Apollo Beach, October 12: 368↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, October 11: 687 cases

Seffner, October 12: 690↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, October 11: 537 cases

Gibsonton, October 12: 536↓ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, October 11: 475 cases

Lithia, October 12: 476↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, October 11: 597 cases

Dover, October 12: 598↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

October 11: 12,163

October 12: 12,193

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

October 11: 43,906

October 12: 44,022

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

October 11: 725,415

October 12: 726,934

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

October 11: 706

October 12: 709

Total deaths of Florida residents:

October 11: 15,364

October 12: 15,412

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Residents in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

October 11: 336,928

October 12: 337,809

Positive tests:

October 11: 43,906

October 12: 44,022

Negative tests:

October 11: 292,498

October 12: 293,263

Inconclusive tests:

October 11: 524

October 12: 524

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

October 11: 5,557,698

October 12: 5,574,469

Positive tests:

October 11: 734,491

October 12: 736,024

Negative tests:

October 11: 4,816,040

October 12: 4,831,259

Inconclusive tests:

October 11: 7,167

October 12: 7,186

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)