Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on October 11, 2020.

Since October 9 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (25 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 22 new cases, Valrico having 11 new cases, Seffner having nine new cases, Wimauma having eight new cases, Ruskin having seven new cases, Dover having three new cases and Sun City Center, Apollo Beach, Gibsonton and Lithia each having two new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, October 9 2,756 cases

Riverview, October 11: 2,781↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, October 9: 2,739 cases

Brandon, October 11: 2,761↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, October 9: 1,287 cases

Ruskin, October 11: 1,294↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, October 9: 1,008 cases

Wimauma, October 11: 1,016↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, October 9: 1,231 cases

Valrico, October 11: 1,242↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, October 9: 419 cases

Sun City Center, October 11: 421↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, October 9: 362 cases

Apollo Beach, October 11: 364↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, October 9: 678 cases

Seffner, October 11: 687↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, October 9: 535 cases

Gibsonton, October 11: 537↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, October 9: 473 cases

Lithia, October 11: 475↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, October 9: 594 cases

Dover, October 11: 597↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

October 9: 12,070

October 11: 12,163

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

October 9: 43,580

October 11: 43,906

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

October 9: 720,001

October 11: 725,415

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

October 9: 691

October 11: 706

Total deaths of Florida residents:

October 9: 15,186

October 11: 15,364

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Residents in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

October 9: 334,360

October 11: 336,928

Positive tests:

October 9: 43,580

October 11: 43,906

Negative tests:

October 9: 290,252

October 11: 292,498

Inconclusive tests:

October 9: 528

October 11: 524

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

October 9: 5,525,411

October 11: 5,557,698

Positive tests:

October 9: 728,921

October 11: 734,491

Negative tests:

October 9: 4,789,241

October 11: 4,816,040

Inconclusive tests:

October 9: 7,249

October 11: 7,167

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)