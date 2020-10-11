Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on October 11, 2020.
Since October 9 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (25 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 22 new cases, Valrico having 11 new cases, Seffner having nine new cases, Wimauma having eight new cases, Ruskin having seven new cases, Dover having three new cases and Sun City Center, Apollo Beach, Gibsonton and Lithia each having two new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, October 9 2,756 cases
Riverview, October 11: 2,781↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, October 9: 2,739 cases
Brandon, October 11: 2,761↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, October 9: 1,287 cases
Ruskin, October 11: 1,294↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, October 9: 1,008 cases
Wimauma, October 11: 1,016↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, October 9: 1,231 cases
Valrico, October 11: 1,242↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, October 9: 419 cases
Sun City Center, October 11: 421↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, October 9: 362 cases
Apollo Beach, October 11: 364↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, October 9: 678 cases
Seffner, October 11: 687↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, October 9: 535 cases
Gibsonton, October 11: 537↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, October 9: 473 cases
Lithia, October 11: 475↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, October 9: 594 cases
Dover, October 11: 597↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
October 9: 12,070
October 11: 12,163
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
October 9: 43,580
October 11: 43,906
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
October 9: 720,001
October 11: 725,415
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
October 9: 691
October 11: 706
Total deaths of Florida residents:
October 9: 15,186
October 11: 15,364
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Residents in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
October 9: 334,360
October 11: 336,928
Positive tests:
October 9: 43,580
October 11: 43,906
Negative tests:
October 9: 290,252
October 11: 292,498
Inconclusive tests:
October 9: 528
October 11: 524
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
October 9: 5,525,411
October 11: 5,557,698
Positive tests:
October 9: 728,921
October 11: 734,491
Negative tests:
October 9: 4,789,241
October 11: 4,816,040
Inconclusive tests:
October 9: 7,249
October 11: 7,167
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)