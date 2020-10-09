Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on October 9, 2020.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Wimauma, Sun City Center and Dover.

Since October 8 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (15 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 13 new cases, Ruskin having eight new cases, Gibsonton having six new cases, Valrico having five new cases, Apollo Beach and Seffner each having four new cases and Lithia having two new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, October 8: 2,741 cases

Riverview, October 9: 2,756↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, October 8: 2,726 cases

Brandon, October 9: 2,739↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, October 8: 1,279 cases

Ruskin, October 9: 1,287↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, October 8: 1,008 cases

Wimauma, October 9: 1,008, NO NEW CASES

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, October 8: 1,226 cases

Valrico, October 9: 1,231↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, October 8: 419 cases

Sun City Center, October 9: 419, NO NEW CASES

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, October 8: 358 cases

Apollo Beach, October 9: 362↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, October 8: 674 cases

Seffner, October 9: 678↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, October 8: 529 cases

Gibsonton, October 9: 535↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, October 8: 471 cases

Lithia, October 9: 473↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, October 8: 594 cases

Dover, October 9: 594, NO NEW CASES

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

October 8: 12,013

October 9: 12,070

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

October 8: 43,358

October 9: 43,580

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

October 8: 717,148

October 9: 720,001

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

October 8: 685

October 9: 691

Total deaths of Florida residents:

October 8: 15,068

October 9: 15,186

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Residents in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

October 8: 332,406

October 9: 334,360

Positive tests:

October 8: 43,358

October 9: 43,580

Negative tests:

October 8: 288,518

October 9: 290,252

Inconclusive tests:

October 8: 530

October 9: 528

Awaiting testing:

October 8: 487

October 9: 502

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

October 8: 5,496,985

October 9: 5,525,411

Positive tests:

October 8: 726,013

October 9: 728,921

Negative tests:

October 8: 4,763,745

October 9: 4,789,241

Inconclusive tests:

October 8: 7,227

October 9: 7,249

Awaiting testing:

October 8: 4,094

October 9: 4,136

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)