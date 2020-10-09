Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on October 9, 2020.
NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Wimauma, Sun City Center and Dover.
Since October 8 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (15 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 13 new cases, Ruskin having eight new cases, Gibsonton having six new cases, Valrico having five new cases, Apollo Beach and Seffner each having four new cases and Lithia having two new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, October 8: 2,741 cases
Riverview, October 9: 2,756↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, October 8: 2,726 cases
Brandon, October 9: 2,739↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, October 8: 1,279 cases
Ruskin, October 9: 1,287↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, October 8: 1,008 cases
Wimauma, October 9: 1,008, NO NEW CASES
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, October 8: 1,226 cases
Valrico, October 9: 1,231↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, October 8: 419 cases
Sun City Center, October 9: 419, NO NEW CASES
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, October 8: 358 cases
Apollo Beach, October 9: 362↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, October 8: 674 cases
Seffner, October 9: 678↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, October 8: 529 cases
Gibsonton, October 9: 535↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, October 8: 471 cases
Lithia, October 9: 473↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, October 8: 594 cases
Dover, October 9: 594, NO NEW CASES
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
October 8: 12,013
October 9: 12,070
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
October 8: 43,358
October 9: 43,580
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
October 8: 717,148
October 9: 720,001
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
October 8: 685
October 9: 691
Total deaths of Florida residents:
October 8: 15,068
October 9: 15,186
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Residents in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
October 8: 332,406
October 9: 334,360
Positive tests:
October 8: 43,358
October 9: 43,580
Negative tests:
October 8: 288,518
October 9: 290,252
Inconclusive tests:
October 8: 530
October 9: 528
Awaiting testing:
October 8: 487
October 9: 502
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
October 8: 5,496,985
October 9: 5,525,411
Positive tests:
October 8: 726,013
October 9: 728,921
Negative tests:
October 8: 4,763,745
October 9: 4,789,241
Inconclusive tests:
October 8: 7,227
October 9: 7,249
Awaiting testing:
October 8: 4,094
October 9: 4,136
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)