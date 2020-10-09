Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on October 9, 2020.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Wimauma, Sun City Center and Dover.

Since October 8 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (15 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 13 new cases, Ruskin having eight new cases, Gibsonton having six new cases, Valrico having five new cases, Apollo Beach and Seffner each having four new cases and Lithia having two new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, October 8: 2,741 cases
Riverview, October 9: 2,756↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, October 8: 2,726 cases
Brandon, October 9: 2,739↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, October 8: 1,279 cases
Ruskin, October 9: 1,287↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, October 8: 1,008 cases
Wimauma, October 9: 1,008, NO NEW CASES

Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, October 8: 1,226 cases
Valrico, October 9: 1,231↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, October 8: 419 cases
Sun City Center, October 9: 419, NO NEW CASES

Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, October 8: 358 cases
Apollo Beach, October 9: 362↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, October 8: 674 cases
Seffner, October 9: 678↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, October 8: 529 cases
Gibsonton, October 9: 535↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, October 8: 471 cases
Lithia, October 9: 473↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380
Dover, October 8: 594 cases
Dover, October 9: 594, NO NEW CASES

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
October 8: 12,013
October 9: 12,070

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
October 8: 43,358
October 9: 43,580

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
October 8: 717,148
October 9: 720,001

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
October 8: 685
October 9: 691

Total deaths of Florida residents:
October 8: 15,068
October 9: 15,186

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Residents in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:
October 8: 332,406
October 9: 334,360

Positive tests:
October 8: 43,358
October 9: 43,580

Negative tests:
October 8: 288,518
October 9: 290,252

Inconclusive tests:
October 8: 530
October 9: 528

Awaiting testing:
October 8: 487
October 9: 502

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:
October 8: 5,496,985
October 9: 5,525,411

Positive tests:
October 8: 726,013
October 9: 728,921

Negative tests:
October 8: 4,763,745
October 9: 4,789,241

Inconclusive tests:
October 8: 7,227
October 9: 7,249

Awaiting testing:
October 8: 4,094
October 9: 4,136

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)

