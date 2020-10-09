Latitudes Tours is a local boat tour operator right from Little Harbor that offers eco and sunset cruises and even dinner cruises! The tours include a captain and naturalist who are expert guides who will take you on an exploration of the Little Manatee River, and nearby nature preserve.

Captain Dave and wife Nancy own the company and Dave is a rare Florida native who has grown up fishing and boating these very waters. He has a passion for fishing, boating, and all things Tampa Bay. His first mate is a certified naturalist who will delight you with a one-of-a-kind guided tour. You’ll see and hear about the unique marine life and animals of Florida’s Gulf Coast while learning a bit of history along the way!

We are dedicated to providing our guests with a memorable tour experience. We offer popular daily river eco-tours, where you’ll have a chance to see manatees, dolphins, and the abundant beauty and wildlife the Tampa Bay Estuary has to offer. Try our relaxing lunch cruise, a dinner sunset cruise, or book your very own private charter for weddings, birthdays, and more.

www.latitudestours.com