Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on October 8, 2020.
Since October 7 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (17 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 14 new cases, Valrico having nine new cases, Gibsonton having eight new cases, Ruskin and Wimauma each having six new cases, Apollo Beach and Lithia each having four new cases, Seffner having three new cases, Dover having two new cases and Sun City Center having one new case.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, October 7: 2,724 cases
Riverview, October 8: 2,741↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, October 7: 2,712 cases
Brandon, October 8: 2,726↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, October 7: 1,273 cases
Ruskin, October 8: 1,279↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, October 7: 1,002 cases
Wimauma, October 8: 1,008↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, October 7: 1,217 cases
Valrico, October 8: 1,226↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, October 7: 418 cases
Sun City Center, October 8: 419↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, October 7: 354 cases
Apollo Beach, October 8: 358↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, October 7: 671 cases
Seffner, October 8: 674↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, October 7: 521 cases
Gibsonton, October 8: 529↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, October 7: 467 cases
Lithia, October 8: 471↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, October 7: 592 cases
Dover, October 8: 594↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
October 7: 11,939
October 8: 12,013
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
October 7: 43,084
October 8: 43,358
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
October 7: 713,902
October 8: 717,148
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
October 7: 675
October 8: 685
Total deaths of Florida residents:
October 7: 14,904
October 8: 15,068
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Residents in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
October 7: 330,208
October 8: 332,406
Positive tests:
October 7: 43,084
October 8: 43,358
Negative tests:
October 7: 286,598
October 8: 288,518
Inconclusive tests:
October 7: 526
October 8: 530
Awaiting testing:
October 7: 471
October 8: 487
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
October 7: 5,466,927
October 8: 5,496,985
Positive tests:
October 7: 722,707
October 8: 726,013
Negative tests:
October 7: 4,737,004
October 8: 4,763,745
Inconclusive tests:
October 7: 7,216
October 8: 7,227
Awaiting testing:
October 7: 4,052
October 8: 4,094
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)