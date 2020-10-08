Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on October 8, 2020.

Since October 7 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (17 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 14 new cases, Valrico having nine new cases, Gibsonton having eight new cases, Ruskin and Wimauma each having six new cases, Apollo Beach and Lithia each having four new cases, Seffner having three new cases, Dover having two new cases and Sun City Center having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, October 7: 2,724 cases
Riverview, October 8: 2,741↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, October 7: 2,712 cases
Brandon, October 8: 2,726↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, October 7: 1,273 cases
Ruskin, October 8: 1,279↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, October 7: 1,002 cases
Wimauma, October 8: 1,008↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, October 7: 1,217 cases
Valrico, October 8: 1,226↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, October 7: 418 cases
Sun City Center, October 8: 419↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, October 7: 354 cases
Apollo Beach, October 8: 358↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, October 7: 671 cases
Seffner, October 8: 674↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, October 7: 521 cases
Gibsonton, October 8: 529↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, October 7: 467 cases
Lithia, October 8: 471↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380
Dover, October 7: 592 cases
Dover, October 8: 594↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
October 7: 11,939
October 8: 12,013

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
October 7: 43,084
October 8: 43,358

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
October 7: 713,902
October 8: 717,148

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
October 7: 675
October 8: 685

Total deaths of Florida residents:
October 7: 14,904
October 8: 15,068

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Residents in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:
October 7: 330,208
October 8: 332,406

Positive tests:
October 7: 43,084
October 8: 43,358

Negative tests:
October 7: 286,598
October 8: 288,518

Inconclusive tests:
October 7: 526
October 8: 530

Awaiting testing:
October 7: 471
October 8: 487

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:
October 7: 5,466,927
October 8: 5,496,985

Positive tests:
October 7: 722,707
October 8: 726,013

Negative tests:
October 7: 4,737,004
October 8: 4,763,745

Inconclusive tests:
October 7: 7,216
October 8: 7,227

Awaiting testing:
October 7: 4,052
October 8: 4,094

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)

