Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on October 8, 2020.

Since October 7 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (17 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 14 new cases, Valrico having nine new cases, Gibsonton having eight new cases, Ruskin and Wimauma each having six new cases, Apollo Beach and Lithia each having four new cases, Seffner having three new cases, Dover having two new cases and Sun City Center having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, October 7: 2,724 cases

Riverview, October 8: 2,741↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, October 7: 2,712 cases

Brandon, October 8: 2,726↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, October 7: 1,273 cases

Ruskin, October 8: 1,279↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, October 7: 1,002 cases

Wimauma, October 8: 1,008↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, October 7: 1,217 cases

Valrico, October 8: 1,226↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, October 7: 418 cases

Sun City Center, October 8: 419↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, October 7: 354 cases

Apollo Beach, October 8: 358↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, October 7: 671 cases

Seffner, October 8: 674↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, October 7: 521 cases

Gibsonton, October 8: 529↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, October 7: 467 cases

Lithia, October 8: 471↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, October 7: 592 cases

Dover, October 8: 594↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

October 7: 11,939

October 8: 12,013

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

October 7: 43,084

October 8: 43,358

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

October 7: 713,902

October 8: 717,148

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

October 7: 675

October 8: 685

Total deaths of Florida residents:

October 7: 14,904

October 8: 15,068

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Residents in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

October 7: 330,208

October 8: 332,406

Positive tests:

October 7: 43,084

October 8: 43,358

Negative tests:

October 7: 286,598

October 8: 288,518

Inconclusive tests:

October 7: 526

October 8: 530

Awaiting testing:

October 7: 471

October 8: 487

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

October 7: 5,466,927

October 8: 5,496,985

Positive tests:

October 7: 722,707

October 8: 726,013

Negative tests:

October 7: 4,737,004

October 8: 4,763,745

Inconclusive tests:

October 7: 7,216

October 8: 7,227

Awaiting testing:

October 7: 4,052

October 8: 4,094

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)