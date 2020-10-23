Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on October 23, 2020.
NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Dover.
Since October 22 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (16 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having eight new cases, Valrico having four new cases, Seffner and Lithia each having two new cases and Ruskin, Wimauma, Sun City Center, Apollo Beach and Gibsonton each having one new case.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, October 22: 2,950 cases
Riverview, October 23: 2,966↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, October 22: 2,866 cases
Brandon, October 23: 2,874↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, October 22: 1,333 cases
Ruskin, October 23: 1,334↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, October 20: 1,032 cases
Wimauma, October 22: 1,033↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, October 22: 1,286 cases
Valrico, October 23: 1,290↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, October 22: 437 cases
Sun City Center, October 23: 438↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, October 22: 396 cases
Apollo Beach, October 23: 397↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, October 22: 723 cases
Seffner, October 23: 725↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, October 22: 553 cases
Gibsonton, October 23: 554↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, October 22: 502 cases
Lithia, October 23: 504↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, October 22: 617 cases
Dover, October 23: 617, NO NEW CASES
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
October 22: 12,684
October 23: 12,721
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
October 22: 46,045
October 23: 46,262
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
October 22: 758,306
October 23: 761,924
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
October 22: 755
October 23: 757
Total deaths of Florida residents:
October 22: 16,267
October 23: 16,340
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Residents in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
October 22: 353,831
October 23: 355,845
Positive tests:
October 22: 46,045
October 23: 46,262
Negative tests:
October 22: 307,248
October 23: 309,044
Inconclusive tests:
October 22: 538
October 23: 539
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
October 22: 5,829,220
October 23: 5,873,041
Positive tests:
October 22: 768,091
October 23: 771,780
Negative tests:
October 22: 5,053,848
October 23: 5,093,972
Inconclusive tests:
October 22: 7,281
October 23: 7,289
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)