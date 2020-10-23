Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on October 23, 2020.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Dover.

Since October 22 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (16 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having eight new cases, Valrico having four new cases, Seffner and Lithia each having two new cases and Ruskin, Wimauma, Sun City Center, Apollo Beach and Gibsonton each having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, October 22: 2,950 cases

Riverview, October 23: 2,966↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, October 22: 2,866 cases

Brandon, October 23: 2,874↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, October 22: 1,333 cases

Ruskin, October 23: 1,334↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, October 20: 1,032 cases

Wimauma, October 22: 1,033↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, October 22: 1,286 cases

Valrico, October 23: 1,290↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, October 22: 437 cases

Sun City Center, October 23: 438↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, October 22: 396 cases

Apollo Beach, October 23: 397↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, October 22: 723 cases

Seffner, October 23: 725↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, October 22: 553 cases

Gibsonton, October 23: 554↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, October 22: 502 cases

Lithia, October 23: 504↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, October 22: 617 cases

Dover, October 23: 617, NO NEW CASES

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

October 22: 12,684

October 23: 12,721

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

October 22: 46,045

October 23: 46,262

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

October 22: 758,306

October 23: 761,924

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

October 22: 755

October 23: 757

Total deaths of Florida residents:

October 22: 16,267

October 23: 16,340

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Residents in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

October 22: 353,831

October 23: 355,845

Positive tests:

October 22: 46,045

October 23: 46,262

Negative tests:

October 22: 307,248

October 23: 309,044

Inconclusive tests:

October 22: 538

October 23: 539

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

October 22: 5,829,220

October 23: 5,873,041

Positive tests:

October 22: 768,091

October 23: 771,780

Negative tests:

October 22: 5,053,848

October 23: 5,093,972

Inconclusive tests:

October 22: 7,281

October 23: 7,289

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)