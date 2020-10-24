Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on October 24, 2020.
NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Seffner.
Since October 23 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (14 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Valrico having 13 new cases; Brandon having 12 new cases; Ruskin having seven new cases; Sun City Center having five new cases; Wimauma, Apollo Beach and Gibsonton each having three new cases; and Lithia and Dover each having one new case.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, October 23: 2,966 cases
Riverview, October 24: 2,980↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, October 23: 2,874 cases
Brandon, October 24: 2,886↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, October 23: 1,334 cases
Ruskin, October 24: 1,341↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, October 23: 1,033 cases
Wimauma, October 24: 1,036↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, October 23: 1,290 cases
Valrico, October 24: 1,303↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, October 23: 438 cases
Sun City Center, October 24: 443↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, October 23: 397 cases
Apollo Beach, October 24: 400↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, October 23: 725 cases
Seffner, October 24: 725, NO NEW CASES
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, October 23: 554 cases
Gibsonton, October 24: 557↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, October 23: 504 cases
Lithia, October 24: 505↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, October 23: 617 cases
Dover, October 24: 618↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
October 23: 12,721
October 24: 12,783
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
October 23: 46,262
October 24: 46,528
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
October 23: 761,924
October 24: 766,305
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
October 23: 757
October 24: 759
Total deaths of Florida residents:
October 23: 16,340
October 24: 16,417
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Residents in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
October 23: 355,845
October 24: 358,896
Positive tests:
October 23: 46,262
October 24: 46,528
Negative tests:
October 23: 309,044
October 24: 311,830
Inconclusive tests:
October 23: 539
October 24: 538
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
October 23: 5,873,041
October 24: 5,945,372
Positive tests:
October 23: 771,780
October 24: 776,251
Negative tests:
October 23: 5,093,972
October 24: 5,161,810
Inconclusive tests:
October 23: 7,289
October 24: 7,311
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)