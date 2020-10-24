Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on October 24, 2020.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Seffner.

Since October 23 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (14 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Valrico having 13 new cases; Brandon having 12 new cases; Ruskin having seven new cases; Sun City Center having five new cases; Wimauma, Apollo Beach and Gibsonton each having three new cases; and Lithia and Dover each having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, October 23: 2,966 cases

Riverview, October 24: 2,980↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, October 23: 2,874 cases

Brandon, October 24: 2,886↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, October 23: 1,334 cases

Ruskin, October 24: 1,341↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, October 23: 1,033 cases

Wimauma, October 24: 1,036↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, October 23: 1,290 cases

Valrico, October 24: 1,303↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, October 23: 438 cases

Sun City Center, October 24: 443↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, October 23: 397 cases

Apollo Beach, October 24: 400↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, October 23: 725 cases

Seffner, October 24: 725, NO NEW CASES

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, October 23: 554 cases

Gibsonton, October 24: 557↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, October 23: 504 cases

Lithia, October 24: 505↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, October 23: 617 cases

Dover, October 24: 618↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

October 23: 12,721

October 24: 12,783

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

October 23: 46,262

October 24: 46,528

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

October 23: 761,924

October 24: 766,305

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

October 23: 757

October 24: 759

Total deaths of Florida residents:

October 23: 16,340

October 24: 16,417

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Residents in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

October 23: 355,845

October 24: 358,896

Positive tests:

October 23: 46,262

October 24: 46,528

Negative tests:

October 23: 309,044

October 24: 311,830

Inconclusive tests:

October 23: 539

October 24: 538

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

October 23: 5,873,041

October 24: 5,945,372

Positive tests:

October 23: 771,780

October 24: 776,251

Negative tests:

October 23: 5,093,972

October 24: 5,161,810

Inconclusive tests:

October 23: 7,289

October 24: 7,311

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)