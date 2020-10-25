Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on October 25, 2020.
NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Seffner and Gibsonton.
Since October 24 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (20 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having seven new cases; Ruskin, Wimauma, Apollo Beach and Dover each having three new cases; and Valrico, Sun City Center and Lithia each having one new case.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, October 24: 2,980 cases
Riverview, October 25: 3,000↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, October 24: 2,886 cases
Brandon, October 25: 2,893↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, October 24: 1,341 cases
Ruskin, October 25: 1,344↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, October 23: 1,036 cases
Wimauma, October 24: 1,039 cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, October 24: 1,303 cases
Valrico, October 25: 1,304↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, October 24: 443 cases
Sun City Center, October 25: 444↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, October 24: 400 cases
Apollo Beach, October 25: 403↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, October 24: 725 cases
Seffner, October 25: 725, NO NEW CASES
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, October 24: 557 cases
Gibsonton, October 25: 557, NO NEW CASES
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, October 24: 505 cases
Lithia, October 25: 506↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, October 24: 618 cases
Dover, October 25: 621↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
October 24: 12,783
October 25: 12,825
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
October 24: 46,528
October 25: 46,642
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
October 24: 766,305
October 25: 768,653
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
October 24: 759
October 25: 759
Total deaths of Florida residents:
October 24: 16,417
October 25: 16,429
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Residents in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
October 24: 358,896
October 25: 359,674
Positive tests:
October 24: 46,528
October 25: 46,642
Negative tests:
October 24: 311,830
October 25: 312,490
Inconclusive tests:
October 24: 538
October 25: 542
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
October 24: 5,945,372
October 25: 5,960,050
Positive tests:
October 24: 776,251
October 25: 778,636
Negative tests:
October 24: 5,161,810
October 25: 5,174,087
Inconclusive tests:
October 24: 7,311
October 25: 7,327
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)