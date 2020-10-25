Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on October 25, 2020.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Seffner and Gibsonton.

Since October 24 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (20 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having seven new cases; Ruskin, Wimauma, Apollo Beach and Dover each having three new cases; and Valrico, Sun City Center and Lithia each having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, October 24: 2,980 cases

Riverview, October 25: 3,000↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, October 24: 2,886 cases

Brandon, October 25: 2,893↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, October 24: 1,341 cases

Ruskin, October 25: 1,344↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, October 23: 1,036 cases

Wimauma, October 24: 1,039 cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, October 24: 1,303 cases

Valrico, October 25: 1,304↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, October 24: 443 cases

Sun City Center, October 25: 444↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, October 24: 400 cases

Apollo Beach, October 25: 403↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, October 24: 725 cases

Seffner, October 25: 725, NO NEW CASES

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, October 24: 557 cases

Gibsonton, October 25: 557, NO NEW CASES

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, October 24: 505 cases

Lithia, October 25: 506↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, October 24: 618 cases

Dover, October 25: 621↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

October 24: 12,783

October 25: 12,825

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

October 24: 46,528

October 25: 46,642

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

October 24: 766,305

October 25: 768,653

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

October 24: 759

October 25: 759

Total deaths of Florida residents:

October 24: 16,417

October 25: 16,429

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Residents in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

October 24: 358,896

October 25: 359,674

Positive tests:

October 24: 46,528

October 25: 46,642

Negative tests:

October 24: 311,830

October 25: 312,490

Inconclusive tests:

October 24: 538

October 25: 542

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

October 24: 5,945,372

October 25: 5,960,050

Positive tests:

October 24: 776,251

October 25: 778,636

Negative tests:

October 24: 5,161,810

October 25: 5,174,087

Inconclusive tests:

October 24: 7,311

October 25: 7,327

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)