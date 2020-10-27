Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on October 27, 2020.

Since October 26 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (13 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 12 new cases, Valrico having 11 new cases, Ruskin having 10 new cases, Apollo Beach and Lithia each having six new cases, Seffner having five new cases, Sun City Center having four new cases, Wimauma and Gibsonton each having two new cases and Dover having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, October 26: 3,017 cases

Riverview, October 27: 3,030↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, October 26: 2,903 cases

Brandon, October 27: 2,915↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, October 26: 1,347 cases

Ruskin, October 27: 1,357↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, October 26: 1,039 cases

Wimauma, October 27: 1,041↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, October 26: 1,310 cases

Valrico, October 27: 1,321↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, October 26: 448 cases

Sun City Center, October 27: 452↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, October 26: 409 cases

Apollo Beach, October 27: 415↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, October 26: 728 cases

Seffner, October 27: 733↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, October 26: 557 cases

Gibsonton, October 27: 559↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, October 26: 509 cases

Lithia, October 27: 515↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, October 26: 624 cases

Dover, October 27: 625↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

October 26: 12,880

October 27: 12,952

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

October 26: 46,813

October 27: 47,105

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

October 26: 771,989

October 27: 776,215

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

October 26: 759

October 27: 762

Total deaths of Florida residents:

October 26: 16,449

October 27: 16,505

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)