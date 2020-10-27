Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on October 27, 2020.

Since October 26 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (13 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 12 new cases, Valrico having 11 new cases, Ruskin having 10 new cases, Apollo Beach and Lithia each having six new cases, Seffner having five new cases, Sun City Center having four new cases, Wimauma and Gibsonton each having two new cases and Dover having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, October 26: 3,017 cases
Riverview, October 27: 3,030↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, October 26: 2,903 cases
Brandon, October 27: 2,915↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, October 26: 1,347 cases
Ruskin, October 27: 1,357↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, October 26: 1,039 cases
Wimauma, October 27: 1,041↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, October 26: 1,310 cases
Valrico, October 27: 1,321↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, October 26: 448 cases
Sun City Center, October 27: 452↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, October 26: 409 cases
Apollo Beach, October 27: 415↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, October 26: 728 cases
Seffner, October 27: 733↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, October 26: 557 cases
Gibsonton, October 27: 559↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, October 26: 509 cases
Lithia, October 27: 515↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380
Dover, October 26: 624 cases
Dover, October 27: 625↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
October 26: 12,880
October 27: 12,952

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
October 26: 46,813
October 27: 47,105

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
October 26: 771,989
October 27: 776,215

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
October 26: 759
October 27: 762

Total deaths of Florida residents:
October 26: 16,449
October 27: 16,505

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)

