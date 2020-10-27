Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on October 27, 2020.
Since October 26 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (13 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 12 new cases, Valrico having 11 new cases, Ruskin having 10 new cases, Apollo Beach and Lithia each having six new cases, Seffner having five new cases, Sun City Center having four new cases, Wimauma and Gibsonton each having two new cases and Dover having one new case.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, October 26: 3,017 cases
Riverview, October 27: 3,030↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, October 26: 2,903 cases
Brandon, October 27: 2,915↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, October 26: 1,347 cases
Ruskin, October 27: 1,357↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, October 26: 1,039 cases
Wimauma, October 27: 1,041↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, October 26: 1,310 cases
Valrico, October 27: 1,321↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, October 26: 448 cases
Sun City Center, October 27: 452↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, October 26: 409 cases
Apollo Beach, October 27: 415↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, October 26: 728 cases
Seffner, October 27: 733↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, October 26: 557 cases
Gibsonton, October 27: 559↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, October 26: 509 cases
Lithia, October 27: 515↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, October 26: 624 cases
Dover, October 27: 625↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
October 26: 12,880
October 27: 12,952
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
October 26: 46,813
October 27: 47,105
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
October 26: 771,989
October 27: 776,215
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
October 26: 759
October 27: 762
Total deaths of Florida residents:
October 26: 16,449
October 27: 16,505
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)