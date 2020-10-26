Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on October 26, 2020.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Wimauma and Gibsonton.

Since October 25 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (17 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 10 new cases, Valrico and Apollo Beach each having six new cases, Sun City Center having four new cases and Ruskin, Seffner, Lithia and Dover each having three new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, October 25: 3,000 cases

Riverview, October 26: 3,017↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, October 25: 2,893 cases

Brandon, October 26: 2,903↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, October 25: 1,344 cases

Ruskin, October 26: 1,347↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, October 25: 1,039 cases

Wimauma, October 26: 1,039, NO NEW CASES

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, October 25: 1,304 cases

Valrico, October 26: 1,310↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, October 25: 444 cases

Sun City Center, October 26: 448↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, October 25: 403 cases

Apollo Beach, October 26: 409↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, October 25: 725 cases

Seffner, October 26: 728↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, October 25: 557 cases

Gibsonton, October 26: 557, NO NEW CASES

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, October 25: 506 cases

Lithia, October 26: 509↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, October 25: 621 cases

Dover, October 26: 624↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

October 25: 12,825

October 26: 12,880

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

October 25: 46,642

October 26: 46,813

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

October 25: 768,653

October 26: 771,989

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

October 25: 759

October 26: 759

Total deaths of Florida residents:

October 25: 16,429

October 26: 16,449

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Residents in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

October 25: 359,674

October 26: 361,318

Positive tests:

October 25: 46,642

October 26: 46,813

Negative tests:

October 25: 312,490

October 26: 313,962

Inconclusive tests:

October 25: 542

October 26: 543

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

October 25: 5,960,050

October 26: 5,992,068

Positive tests:

October 25: 778,636

October 26: 782,013

Negative tests:

October 25: 5,174,087

October 26: 5,202,736

Inconclusive tests:

October 25: 7,327

October 26: 7,319

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)