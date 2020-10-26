Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on October 26, 2020.
NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Wimauma and Gibsonton.
Since October 25 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (17 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 10 new cases, Valrico and Apollo Beach each having six new cases, Sun City Center having four new cases and Ruskin, Seffner, Lithia and Dover each having three new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, October 25: 3,000 cases
Riverview, October 26: 3,017↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, October 25: 2,893 cases
Brandon, October 26: 2,903↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, October 25: 1,344 cases
Ruskin, October 26: 1,347↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, October 25: 1,039 cases
Wimauma, October 26: 1,039, NO NEW CASES
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, October 25: 1,304 cases
Valrico, October 26: 1,310↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, October 25: 444 cases
Sun City Center, October 26: 448↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, October 25: 403 cases
Apollo Beach, October 26: 409↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, October 25: 725 cases
Seffner, October 26: 728↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, October 25: 557 cases
Gibsonton, October 26: 557, NO NEW CASES
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, October 25: 506 cases
Lithia, October 26: 509↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, October 25: 621 cases
Dover, October 26: 624↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
October 25: 12,825
October 26: 12,880
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
October 25: 46,642
October 26: 46,813
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
October 25: 768,653
October 26: 771,989
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
October 25: 759
October 26: 759
Total deaths of Florida residents:
October 25: 16,429
October 26: 16,449
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Residents in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
October 25: 359,674
October 26: 361,318
Positive tests:
October 25: 46,642
October 26: 46,813
Negative tests:
October 25: 312,490
October 26: 313,962
Inconclusive tests:
October 25: 542
October 26: 543
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
October 25: 5,960,050
October 26: 5,992,068
Positive tests:
October 25: 778,636
October 26: 782,013
Negative tests:
October 25: 5,174,087
October 26: 5,202,736
Inconclusive tests:
October 25: 7,327
October 26: 7,319
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)