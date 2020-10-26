After a long period of closure due to COVID-19, the Brandon Ballet is ready to perform. The Brandon Ballet is proud to present the opening of its 27th season, the Season of Endurance. Its first performance will be unusual in that it will be held virtually.

The Virtual Fall Ballet will be held on Saturday, October 24 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online at www.brandonballet.org.

“The artistic director, executive director and dancers have worked hard to bring to our beloved audience and community the first performance of the 2020-21 season with The Virtual Fall Ballet,” said Hannah Townend, administrative coordinator for the Brandon Ballet.

Townend added, “This first performance, an online virtual experience, will allow audience members nationwide to get acquainted with our dancers while also contributing to raise funds towards expanding our community reach. From the comfort of their couches, audience members can immerse themselves in the wondrous experience of live dance performance.”

The Virtual Fall Ballet will include excerpts from La Bayadere, Le Corsaire and Raymonda, along with two new works, set to music by Vivaldi and Dvořák, which were choreographed by Artistic Director Doricha Sales.

“Audience members will enjoy this unique performance format created to embrace the video streaming format while individually highlighting each of our 33 dancers,” said Townend.

Funds raised through the Virtual Fall Ballet will help offset the cost of putting on the next production, The Nutcracker. This year, the much-anticipated annual show will be performed outdoors. Both The Nutcracker and the Virtual Fall Ballet will be events that you do not want to miss.

The Brandon Ballet is a nonprofit, pre-professional ballet company that was founded in 1993. It develops and promotes opportunities for aspiring young dancers and offers a superior training program.

Each year, the Brandon Ballet offers three major performances for the community to enjoy. The superior training, coupled with the performances, assists serious dancers in broadening their dance experience.

For more information, please contact Townend at dance@brandonballet.org or call 684-4282.