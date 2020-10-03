Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on October 3, 2020.
NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Sun City Center.
Since October 2 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (17 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 11 new cases, Valrico having eight new cases, Wimauma having six new cases, Ruskin and Apollo Beach each having five new cases, Lithia and Dover each having four new cases, Gibsonton having three new cases and Seffner having one new case.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, October 2: 2,679 cases
Riverview, October 3: 2,696↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, October 2: 2,672 cases
Brandon, October 3: 2,683↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, October 2: 1,251 cases
Ruskin, October 3: 1,256↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, October 2: 994 cases
Wimauma, October 3: 1,000↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, October 2: 1,182 cases
Valrico, October 3: 1,190↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, October 2: 414 cases
Sun City Center, October 3: 414, NO NEW CASES
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, October 2: 346 cases
Apollo Beach, October 3: 351↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, October 2: 661 cases
Seffner, October 3: 662↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, October 2: 515 cases
Gibsonton, October 3: 518↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, October 2: 455 cases
Lithia, October 3: 459↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, October 2: 578 cases
Dover, October 3: 582↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
October 2: 11,735
October 3: 11,799
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
October 2: 42,349
October 3: 42,549
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
October 2: 703,212
October 3: 705,965
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
October 2: 660
October 3: 668
Total deaths of Florida residents:
October 2: 14,554
October 3: 14,628
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Residents in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
October 2: 323,315
October 3: 325,032
Positive tests:
October 2: 42,349
October 3: 42,549
Negative tests:
October 2: 280,439
October 3: 281,954
Inconclusive tests:
October 2: 527
October 3: 529
Awaiting testing:
October 2: 444
October 3: 457
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
October 2: 5,358,703
October 3: 5,383,835
Positive tests:
October 2: 711,804
October 3: 714,615
Negative tests:
October 2: 4,639,717
October 3: 4,662,023
Inconclusive tests:
October 2: 7,182
October 3: 7,197
Awaiting testing:
October 2: 3,988
October 3: 4,029
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)