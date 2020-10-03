Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on October 3, 2020.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Sun City Center.

Since October 2 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (17 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 11 new cases, Valrico having eight new cases, Wimauma having six new cases, Ruskin and Apollo Beach each having five new cases, Lithia and Dover each having four new cases, Gibsonton having three new cases and Seffner having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, October 2: 2,679 cases
Riverview, October 3: 2,696↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, October 2: 2,672 cases
Brandon, October 3: 2,683↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, October 2: 1,251 cases
Ruskin, October 3: 1,256↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, October 2: 994 cases
Wimauma, October 3: 1,000↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, October 2: 1,182 cases
Valrico, October 3: 1,190↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, October 2: 414 cases
Sun City Center, October 3: 414, NO NEW CASES

Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, October 2: 346 cases
Apollo Beach, October 3: 351↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, October 2: 661 cases
Seffner, October 3: 662↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, October 2: 515 cases
Gibsonton, October 3: 518↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, October 2: 455 cases
Lithia, October 3: 459↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380
Dover, October 2: 578 cases
Dover, October 3: 582↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
October 2: 11,735
October 3: 11,799

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
October 2: 42,349
October 3: 42,549

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
October 2: 703,212
October 3: 705,965

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
October 2: 660
October 3: 668

Total deaths of Florida residents:
October 2: 14,554
October 3: 14,628

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Residents in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:
October 2: 323,315
October 3: 325,032

Positive tests:
October 2: 42,349
October 3: 42,549

Negative tests:
October 2: 280,439
October 3: 281,954

Inconclusive tests:
October 2: 527
October 3: 529

Awaiting testing:
October 2: 444
October 3: 457

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:
October 2: 5,358,703
October 3: 5,383,835

Positive tests:
October 2: 711,804
October 3: 714,615

Negative tests:
October 2: 4,639,717
October 3: 4,662,023

Inconclusive tests:
October 2: 7,182
October 3: 7,197

Awaiting testing:
October 2: 3,988
October 3: 4,029

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)

