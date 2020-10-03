Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on October 3, 2020.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Sun City Center.

Since October 2 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (17 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 11 new cases, Valrico having eight new cases, Wimauma having six new cases, Ruskin and Apollo Beach each having five new cases, Lithia and Dover each having four new cases, Gibsonton having three new cases and Seffner having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, October 2: 2,679 cases

Riverview, October 3: 2,696↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, October 2: 2,672 cases

Brandon, October 3: 2,683↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, October 2: 1,251 cases

Ruskin, October 3: 1,256↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, October 2: 994 cases

Wimauma, October 3: 1,000↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, October 2: 1,182 cases

Valrico, October 3: 1,190↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, October 2: 414 cases

Sun City Center, October 3: 414, NO NEW CASES

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, October 2: 346 cases

Apollo Beach, October 3: 351↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, October 2: 661 cases

Seffner, October 3: 662↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, October 2: 515 cases

Gibsonton, October 3: 518↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, October 2: 455 cases

Lithia, October 3: 459↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, October 2: 578 cases

Dover, October 3: 582↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

October 2: 11,735

October 3: 11,799

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

October 2: 42,349

October 3: 42,549

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

October 2: 703,212

October 3: 705,965

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

October 2: 660

October 3: 668

Total deaths of Florida residents:

October 2: 14,554

October 3: 14,628

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Residents in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

October 2: 323,315

October 3: 325,032

Positive tests:

October 2: 42,349

October 3: 42,549

Negative tests:

October 2: 280,439

October 3: 281,954

Inconclusive tests:

October 2: 527

October 3: 529

Awaiting testing:

October 2: 444

October 3: 457

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

October 2: 5,358,703

October 3: 5,383,835

Positive tests:

October 2: 711,804

October 3: 714,615

Negative tests:

October 2: 4,639,717

October 3: 4,662,023

Inconclusive tests:

October 2: 7,182

October 3: 7,197

Awaiting testing:

October 2: 3,988

October 3: 4,029

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)