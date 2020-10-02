Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on October 2, 2020.

Since October 1 at 9:25 a.m., Valrico and Sun City Center (nine new cases each) had the highest increases in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Dover having eight new cases; Brandon having seven new cases; Lithia having five new cases; Riverview, Wimauma and Gibsonton each having three new cases; Seffner having two new cases; and Ruskin having one new case.

Apollo Beach was reported as having one less case than yesterday, possibly with some of the cases being false positives or the cases being in different areas than previously reported.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, October 1: 2,676 cases

Riverview, October 2: 2,679↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, October 1: 2,665 cases

Brandon, October 2: 2,672↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, October 1: 1,250 cases

Ruskin, October 2: 1,251↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, October 1: 991 cases

Wimauma, October 2: 994↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, October 1: 1,173 cases

Valrico, October 2: 1,182↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, October 1: 405 cases

Sun City Center, October 2: 414↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, October 1: 347 cases

Apollo Beach, October 2: 346↓ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, October 1: 659 cases

Seffner, October 2: 661↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, October 1: 512 cases

Gibsonton, October 2: 515↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, October 1: 450 cases

Lithia, October 2: 455↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, October 1: 570 cases

Dover, October 2: 578↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

October 1: 11,686

October 2: 11,735

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

October 1: 42,166

October 2: 42,349

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

October 1: 700,602

October 2: 703,212

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

October 1: 654

October 2: 660

Total deaths of Florida residents:

October 1: 14,444

October 2: 14,554

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Residents in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

October 1: 321,688

October 2: 323,315

Positive tests:

October 1: 42,166

October 2: 42,349

Negative tests:

October 1: 278,994

October 2: 280,439

Inconclusive tests:

October 1: 528

October 2: 527

Awaiting testing:

October 1: 433

October 2: 444

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

October 1: 5,333,017

October 2: 5,358,703

Positive tests:

October 1: 709,144

October 2: 711,804

Negative tests:

October 1: 4,616,691

October 2: 4,639,717

Inconclusive tests:

October 1: 7,182

October 2: 7,182

Awaiting testing:

October 1: 3,949

October 2: 3,988

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)