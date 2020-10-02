Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on October 2, 2020.
Since October 1 at 9:25 a.m., Valrico and Sun City Center (nine new cases each) had the highest increases in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Dover having eight new cases; Brandon having seven new cases; Lithia having five new cases; Riverview, Wimauma and Gibsonton each having three new cases; Seffner having two new cases; and Ruskin having one new case.
Apollo Beach was reported as having one less case than yesterday, possibly with some of the cases being false positives or the cases being in different areas than previously reported.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, October 1: 2,676 cases
Riverview, October 2: 2,679↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, October 1: 2,665 cases
Brandon, October 2: 2,672↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, October 1: 1,250 cases
Ruskin, October 2: 1,251↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, October 1: 991 cases
Wimauma, October 2: 994↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, October 1: 1,173 cases
Valrico, October 2: 1,182↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, October 1: 405 cases
Sun City Center, October 2: 414↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, October 1: 347 cases
Apollo Beach, October 2: 346↓ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, October 1: 659 cases
Seffner, October 2: 661↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, October 1: 512 cases
Gibsonton, October 2: 515↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, October 1: 450 cases
Lithia, October 2: 455↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, October 1: 570 cases
Dover, October 2: 578↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
October 1: 11,686
October 2: 11,735
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
October 1: 42,166
October 2: 42,349
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
October 1: 700,602
October 2: 703,212
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
October 1: 654
October 2: 660
Total deaths of Florida residents:
October 1: 14,444
October 2: 14,554
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Residents in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
October 1: 321,688
October 2: 323,315
Positive tests:
October 1: 42,166
October 2: 42,349
Negative tests:
October 1: 278,994
October 2: 280,439
Inconclusive tests:
October 1: 528
October 2: 527
Awaiting testing:
October 1: 433
October 2: 444
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
October 1: 5,333,017
October 2: 5,358,703
Positive tests:
October 1: 709,144
October 2: 711,804
Negative tests:
October 1: 4,616,691
October 2: 4,639,717
Inconclusive tests:
October 1: 7,182
October 2: 7,182
Awaiting testing:
October 1: 3,949
October 2: 3,988
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)