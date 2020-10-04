Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on October 4, 2020.
NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Gibsonton.
Since October 3 at 9:25 a.m., Brandon (eight new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Ruskin and Valrico each having five new cases; Apollo Beach and Seffner each having three new cases; Riverview, Sun City Center and Dover each having two new cases; and Wimauma having one new case.
Lithia was reported as having one less case than yesterday, possibly with some of the cases being false positives or the cases being in different areas than previously reported.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, October 3: 2,696 cases
Riverview, October 4: 2,698↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, October 3: 2,683 cases
Brandon, October 4: 2,691↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, October 3: 1,256 cases
Ruskin, October 4: 1,261↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, October 3: 1,000 cases
Wimauma, October 4: 1,001↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, October 3: 1,190 cases
Valrico, October 4: 1,195↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, October 3: 414 cases
Sun City Center, October 4: 416↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, October 3: 351 cases
Apollo Beach, October 4: 354↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, October 3: 662 cases
Seffner, October 4: 665↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, October 3: 518 cases
Gibsonton, October 4: 518, NO NEW CASES
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, October 3: 459 cases
Lithia, October 4: 458↓ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, October 3: 582 cases
Dover, October 4: 584↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
October 3: 11,799
October 4: 11,829
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
October 3: 42,549
October 4: 42,675
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
October 3: 705,965
October 4: 707,751
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
October 3: 668
October 4: 671
Total deaths of Florida residents:
October 3: 14,628
October 4: 14,671
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Residents in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
October 3: 325,032
October 4: 326,274
Positive tests:
October 3: 42,549
October 4: 42,675
Negative tests:
October 3: 281,954
October 4: 283,071
Inconclusive tests:
October 3: 529
October 4: 528
Awaiting testing:
October 3: 457
October 4: 457
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
October 3: 5,383,835
October 4: 5,404,082
Positive tests:
October 3: 714,615
October 4: 716,459
Negative tests:
October 3: 4,662,023
October 4: 4,680,415
Inconclusive tests:
October 3: 7,197
October 4: 7,208
Awaiting testing:
October 3: 4,029
October 4: 4,012
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)