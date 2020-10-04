Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on October 4, 2020.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Gibsonton.

Since October 3 at 9:25 a.m., Brandon (eight new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Ruskin and Valrico each having five new cases; Apollo Beach and Seffner each having three new cases; Riverview, Sun City Center and Dover each having two new cases; and Wimauma having one new case.

Lithia was reported as having one less case than yesterday, possibly with some of the cases being false positives or the cases being in different areas than previously reported.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, October 3: 2,696 cases
Riverview, October 4: 2,698↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, October 3: 2,683 cases
Brandon, October 4: 2,691↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, October 3: 1,256 cases
Ruskin, October 4: 1,261↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, October 3: 1,000 cases
Wimauma, October 4: 1,001↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, October 3: 1,190 cases
Valrico, October 4: 1,195↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, October 3: 414 cases
Sun City Center, October 4: 416↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, October 3: 351 cases
Apollo Beach, October 4: 354↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, October 3: 662 cases
Seffner, October 4: 665↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, October 3: 518 cases
Gibsonton, October 4: 518, NO NEW CASES

Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, October 3: 459 cases
Lithia, October 4: 458↓ cases

Dover population: 3,380
Dover, October 3: 582 cases
Dover, October 4: 584↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
October 3: 11,799
October 4: 11,829

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
October 3: 42,549
October 4: 42,675

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
October 3: 705,965
October 4: 707,751

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
October 3: 668
October 4: 671

Total deaths of Florida residents:
October 3: 14,628
October 4: 14,671

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Residents in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:
October 3: 325,032
October 4: 326,274

Positive tests:
October 3: 42,549
October 4: 42,675

Negative tests:
October 3: 281,954
October 4: 283,071

Inconclusive tests:
October 3: 529
October 4: 528

Awaiting testing:
October 3: 457
October 4: 457

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:
October 3: 5,383,835
October 4: 5,404,082

Positive tests:
October 3: 714,615
October 4: 716,459

Negative tests:
October 3: 4,662,023
October 4: 4,680,415

Inconclusive tests:
October 3: 7,197
October 4: 7,208

Awaiting testing:
October 3: 4,029
October 4: 4,012

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR