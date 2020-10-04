Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on October 4, 2020.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Gibsonton.

Since October 3 at 9:25 a.m., Brandon (eight new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Ruskin and Valrico each having five new cases; Apollo Beach and Seffner each having three new cases; Riverview, Sun City Center and Dover each having two new cases; and Wimauma having one new case.

Lithia was reported as having one less case than yesterday, possibly with some of the cases being false positives or the cases being in different areas than previously reported.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, October 3: 2,696 cases

Riverview, October 4: 2,698↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, October 3: 2,683 cases

Brandon, October 4: 2,691↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, October 3: 1,256 cases

Ruskin, October 4: 1,261↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, October 3: 1,000 cases

Wimauma, October 4: 1,001↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, October 3: 1,190 cases

Valrico, October 4: 1,195↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, October 3: 414 cases

Sun City Center, October 4: 416↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, October 3: 351 cases

Apollo Beach, October 4: 354↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, October 3: 662 cases

Seffner, October 4: 665↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, October 3: 518 cases

Gibsonton, October 4: 518, NO NEW CASES

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, October 3: 459 cases

Lithia, October 4: 458↓ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, October 3: 582 cases

Dover, October 4: 584↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

October 3: 11,799

October 4: 11,829

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

October 3: 42,549

October 4: 42,675

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

October 3: 705,965

October 4: 707,751

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

October 3: 668

October 4: 671

Total deaths of Florida residents:

October 3: 14,628

October 4: 14,671

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Residents in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

October 3: 325,032

October 4: 326,274

Positive tests:

October 3: 42,549

October 4: 42,675

Negative tests:

October 3: 281,954

October 4: 283,071

Inconclusive tests:

October 3: 529

October 4: 528

Awaiting testing:

October 3: 457

October 4: 457

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

October 3: 5,383,835

October 4: 5,404,082

Positive tests:

October 3: 714,615

October 4: 716,459

Negative tests:

October 3: 4,662,023

October 4: 4,680,415

Inconclusive tests:

October 3: 7,197

October 4: 7,208

Awaiting testing:

October 3: 4,029

October 4: 4,012

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)