Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on October 5, 2020.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Wimauma and Dover.

Since October 4 at 9:25 a.m., Valrico (seven new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having six new cases, Ruskin having five new cases, Brandon and Lithia each having four new cases and Sun City Center, Apollo Beach, Seffner and Gibsonton each having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, October 4: 2,698 cases
Riverview, October 5: 2,704↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, October 4: 2,691 cases
Brandon, October 5: 2,695↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, October 4: 1,261 cases
Ruskin, October 5: 1,266↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, October 4: 1,001 cases
Wimauma, October 5: 1,001, NO NEW CASES

Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, October 4: 1,195 cases
Valrico, October 5: 1,202↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, October 4: 416 cases
Sun City Center, October 5: 417↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, October 4: 354 cases
Apollo Beach, October 5: 355↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, October 4: 665 cases
Seffner, October 5: 666↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, October 4: 518 cases
Gibsonton, October 5: 519↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, October 4: 458 cases
Lithia, October 5: 462↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380
Dover, October 4: 584 cases
Dover, October 5: 584, NO NEW CASES

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
October 4: 11,829
October 5: 11,859

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
October 4: 42,675
October 5: 42,809

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
October 4: 707,751
October 5: 709,157

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
October 4: 671
October 5: 673

Total deaths of Florida residents:
October 4: 14,671
October 5: 14,712

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Residents in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:
October 4: 326,274
October 5: 327,455

Positive tests:
October 4: 42,675
October 5: 42,809

Negative tests:
October 4: 283,071
October 5: 284,117

Inconclusive tests:
October 4: 528
October 5: 529

Awaiting testing:
October 4: 457
October 5: 458

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:
October 4: 5,404,082
October 5: 5,419,897

Positive tests:
October 4: 716,459
October 5: 717,874

Negative tests:
October 4: 4,680,415
October 5: 4,694,809

Inconclusive tests:
October 4: 7,208
October 5: 7,214

Awaiting testing:
October 4: 4,012
October 5: 4,023

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)

