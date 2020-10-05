Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on October 5, 2020.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Wimauma and Dover.

Since October 4 at 9:25 a.m., Valrico (seven new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having six new cases, Ruskin having five new cases, Brandon and Lithia each having four new cases and Sun City Center, Apollo Beach, Seffner and Gibsonton each having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, October 4: 2,698 cases

Riverview, October 5: 2,704↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, October 4: 2,691 cases

Brandon, October 5: 2,695↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, October 4: 1,261 cases

Ruskin, October 5: 1,266↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, October 4: 1,001 cases

Wimauma, October 5: 1,001, NO NEW CASES

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, October 4: 1,195 cases

Valrico, October 5: 1,202↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, October 4: 416 cases

Sun City Center, October 5: 417↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, October 4: 354 cases

Apollo Beach, October 5: 355↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, October 4: 665 cases

Seffner, October 5: 666↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, October 4: 518 cases

Gibsonton, October 5: 519↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, October 4: 458 cases

Lithia, October 5: 462↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, October 4: 584 cases

Dover, October 5: 584, NO NEW CASES

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

October 4: 11,829

October 5: 11,859

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

October 4: 42,675

October 5: 42,809

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

October 4: 707,751

October 5: 709,157

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

October 4: 671

October 5: 673

Total deaths of Florida residents:

October 4: 14,671

October 5: 14,712

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

COVID-19 Testing Data of Residents in Hillsborough:

Total tests reported:

October 4: 326,274

October 5: 327,455

Positive tests:

October 4: 42,675

October 5: 42,809

Negative tests:

October 4: 283,071

October 5: 284,117

Inconclusive tests:

October 4: 528

October 5: 529

Awaiting testing:

October 4: 457

October 5: 458

COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:

Total tests reported:

October 4: 5,404,082

October 5: 5,419,897

Positive tests:

October 4: 716,459

October 5: 717,874

Negative tests:

October 4: 4,680,415

October 5: 4,694,809

Inconclusive tests:

October 4: 7,208

October 5: 7,214

Awaiting testing:

October 4: 4,012

October 5: 4,023

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

floridadisaster.org

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)