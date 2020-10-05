Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on October 5, 2020.
NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Wimauma and Dover.
Since October 4 at 9:25 a.m., Valrico (seven new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having six new cases, Ruskin having five new cases, Brandon and Lithia each having four new cases and Sun City Center, Apollo Beach, Seffner and Gibsonton each having one new case.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, October 4: 2,698 cases
Riverview, October 5: 2,704↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, October 4: 2,691 cases
Brandon, October 5: 2,695↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, October 4: 1,261 cases
Ruskin, October 5: 1,266↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, October 4: 1,001 cases
Wimauma, October 5: 1,001, NO NEW CASES
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, October 4: 1,195 cases
Valrico, October 5: 1,202↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, October 4: 416 cases
Sun City Center, October 5: 417↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, October 4: 354 cases
Apollo Beach, October 5: 355↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, October 4: 665 cases
Seffner, October 5: 666↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, October 4: 518 cases
Gibsonton, October 5: 519↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, October 4: 458 cases
Lithia, October 5: 462↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, October 4: 584 cases
Dover, October 5: 584, NO NEW CASES
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
October 4: 11,829
October 5: 11,859
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
October 4: 42,675
October 5: 42,809
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
October 4: 707,751
October 5: 709,157
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
October 4: 671
October 5: 673
Total deaths of Florida residents:
October 4: 14,671
October 5: 14,712
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
COVID-19 Testing Data of Residents in Hillsborough:
Total tests reported:
October 4: 326,274
October 5: 327,455
Positive tests:
October 4: 42,675
October 5: 42,809
Negative tests:
October 4: 283,071
October 5: 284,117
Inconclusive tests:
October 4: 528
October 5: 529
Awaiting testing:
October 4: 457
October 5: 458
COVID-19 Testing Data of Persons in Florida:
Total tests reported:
October 4: 5,404,082
October 5: 5,419,897
Positive tests:
October 4: 716,459
October 5: 717,874
Negative tests:
October 4: 4,680,415
October 5: 4,694,809
Inconclusive tests:
October 4: 7,208
October 5: 7,214
Awaiting testing:
October 4: 4,012
October 5: 4,023
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
floridadisaster.org
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)