Nestled in one of the best-kept secrets of Southern Hillsborough County, South Shore Watersports is poised to perfect your beach day. On September 5, it had its grand reopening under the management of Captain Brian Lemelin of Optimus Fishing Charters, who can ensure you will have everything you need for fun in the sun.

“Little Harbor is just a great spot,” Capt. Lemelin said. “We have a beautiful beach which is open to the public and a very popular pier for fishing.”

At South Shore Watersports, you can rent everything, like beach umbrellas and chairs to soak up the sun, making it super convenient for those who hate lugging everything to the beach. What’s more, it has kayaks, paddleboards, water bicycles and jet skis for you to head out on the water.

Capt. Lemelin even offers jet ski tours where a guide will take you out into the bay to see manatees and dolphins. The Yamaha V1 Waverunner has a three-person capacity, so you, your family and your friends can all come along for an adventure.

Looking to spend a day out on the water? Capt. Lemelin operates Optimus Fishing Charters as well. He offers private cruises and fishing charters for up to six people. Take a romantic sunset tour around Tampa Bay or up the river and enjoy the salty breeze. Grab your friends and head out for a faster-paced adventure to Beer Can Island.

If you’re interested in fishing, Capt. Lemelin offers both deep sea fishing and inshore fishing where you can catch anything from sharks to snook to snapper. If it’s in the bay, Capt. Lemelin can help you catch it.

For more information on South Shore Watersports and Optimus Fishing Charters, call 365-0230 or visit www.facebook.com/SouthShoreWatersports and www.optimusfishingcharters.com. Both are located in Little Harbor at 602 Bahia Del Sol Dr. in Ruskin.