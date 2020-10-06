EventFest, Inc. and Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla have announced that advanced-sale, reserved tickets are on sale now for the 2021 Children’s Gasparilla presented by Chick-fil-A Tampa Bay and the Seminole Hard Rock Gasparilla Pirate Fest, Gasparilla Invasion Brunch and Gasparilla Parade of Pirates.

The 2021 Children’s Gasparilla, scheduled for Saturday, January 23, 2021, is an alcohol-free, family event that annually launches the Gasparilla season in Tampa. The event invites pirates of all ages to witness a series of expertly-designed parade floats, krewes, marching bands, dance units and more in the Children’s Gasparilla Parade.

The excitement comes to a close with the Children’s Gasparilla ‘Piratechnic’ Finale, which lights up the sky above Bayshore Blvd. beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The 2021 Gasparilla Invasion Brunch, scheduled for Saturday, January 30, 2021, has been a Gasparilla tradition since the late 1980s. Brunch ticket holders will enjoy a bountiful feast and live entertainment at the Tampa Convention Center and witness the krewe’s fully-rigged pirate ship—the José Gasparilla II—and its accompanying flotilla of boats invade the shore.

Shortly after, the 2021 Gasparilla Parade of Pirates, presented by Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla, steps off at 2 p.m. As the focal point of Tampa’s Gasparilla Pirate Fest activities, the parade boasts approximately 130 colorful floats, bands and José Gaspar’s swashbuckling pirates.

Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla and EventFest are working closely with the City of Tampa officials to prepare for a ‘super’ Gasparilla in 2021. In light of public health concerns, the event will feature socially-distanced reserved Invasion Brunch and parade seating. Seating will be grouped by household, with a minimum of one row and one seat between each party. Seating is determined on a first-come, first-served basis, and families wishing to sit together must order together to ensure placement.

Additional event announcements will be made as details are confirmed. While large gatherings remain a dynamic and evolving situation, Gasparilla continues to work with city officials and public health authorities on event modifications and contingencies to ensure that Tampa’s signature community event safely occurs in 2021.

TICKETS: Reserved bleacher seating for the Children’s Gasparilla Parade starts at $47 per person. Additional reserved seating options are available starting at $62 per person.

Visit GasparillaTreasures.com to learn more about single-row chair seating (First Mate Tickets) and hospitality experience tickets (Scully’s Hospitality Experience), which include pre-parade family entertainment, buffet lunch and more.