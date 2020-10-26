The team at Watts Dental in FishHawk and Apollo Beach knows how to give back to the community, and next month it plans to do it in style. Watts Dental’s third annual Free Dental Day for Veterans will take place on Saturday, November 7 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. in Apollo Beach, offering free dental services to local veterans.

According to Pamela Edwards, Watts’ patient advocate, the team of volunteers gave more than 120 patients complimentary services last year.

“Part of our mission statement is to be part of our community, and with so many of our typical events needing to be cancelled due to COVID, we got together and said, one way or another, we have to make this happen,” said Edwards. “It is a whole heartfelt day and something many of us look forward to all year.”

During the event, Watts staff members team up with other local doctors and professionals to offer dental services, including fillings, extractions and cleanings, to veterans. Last year, donations of services topped $79,000 during the one-day event.

Dr. Casey Lynn of SmileLYNN Pediatric Dentistry is one of the volunteers that helps with the event, and according to Edwards, the majority of the cleanings given to veterans take place in his office, which is in the same plaza as Watts Dental Apollo Beach.

“We hear horror stories so often from our patients who are veterans and have put their lives on the line for us, and that motivates us even more to give back to them,” said Edwards, who added that local elementary school students also make thank-you cards for the patients to take with them.

Veterans are asked to make appointments in advance by calling any of the Watts Dental offices, and anyone interested in volunteering time or products can ask to speak to Pamela Edwards. Depending on availability, patients may be able to receive more than one service, but at least one treatment is guaranteed.

Appointment times will be more spaced out this year to limit exposure due to COVID-19.

To learn more or to make an appointment, call 737-7370 or visit www.WattsDentalFL.com. Watts Dental Apollo Beach is located at 137 Harbor Village Ln. and the FishHawk office is located at 5605 Skytop Dr. in Lithia.