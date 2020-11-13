AJ’s Fine Wine & Liquors’ annual Jack Daniel’s Engraving Event has become a holiday tradition to the Valrico community.

Ajay Jambhekar, owner of AJ’s Fine Wine & Liquors, is gearing up for his annual bottle engraving event. He has again teamed up with Jack Daniel’s to offer engraving on liquor bottles.

“I started this event a few years ago and I do it two times a year, once at Christmas time and the other around Father’s Day,” Jambhekar said. “These events are done basically as a way to say ‘thank you’ to our customers.”

The bottle engraving event will take place on Saturday, December 5 at Jambhekar’s store from 5-8 p.m.

This year’s event will feature six different liquors to choose from for the bottle engraving, including Jack Daniel’s, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Proof, Jack Daniel’s Frank Sinatra, Gentleman Jack and Woodford Reserve.

“This is a one-day-only event and customers can pre-purchase their bottles and pick them up the night of the event or the next day,” Jambhekar said. “This year, there are no restrictions on how many bottles customers can purchase. This is why it’s best to purchase in advance. These bottles make a wonderful Christmas gift that can cost $20 all the way up to $200.”

The engraving process only takes about 15 minutes and this year customers can also have logos engraved on the bottles or other sayings aside from holiday greetings.

Jambhekar hopes to beat last year’s engraved bottle record of 95 bottles.

“My goal is to have over 100 bottles engraved at this year’s event,” Jambhekar said. “Last year we did 95, and the previous year we did 85, so I want to do at least 100 or more.”

Jambhekar loves educating his customers on the different liquors, wines and beers he offers in his store.

“In the liquor and food industry, the two most important things are taste and quality,” Jambhekar said. “I like to let my customers know about how different products taste and save them money at the same time.”

To learn more about the bottle engraving event or to pre-purchase a bottle to be engraved, contact Jambhekar at 654-6488. AJ’s Fine Wine & Liquors is located at 3443 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in the Shoppes at Lithia – Publix Plaza in Valrico.