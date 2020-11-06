By Wes Reid

The Bloomingdale Ice Bulls Hockey Club is entering the season as one of the longest-running hockey programs in the state of Florida. Their inaugural campaign started in 1997 and, 23 years later, they still pride themselves on their family concept, “Once a Bull, always a Bull.”

While looking to improve on last year’s season, Head Coach Mike Falbo reminded his players every time they put their skates on “to get better every shift, and improve from game to game.”

This is Falbo’s 21st season, making him one of the longest-tenured high school hockey coaches in the state. Players on the Ice Bulls’ roster said Coach Falbo is a knowledgeable, honest and dedicated coach.

This year is a rebuilding season for the Bloomingdale Ice Bulls. They are waiting to select their captain until they see someone step up and take the lead. According to Falbo, the front runners for captain are Jayden Hardy, Luke Scarborough, Myles Diana and Ryan Maxwell.

“These young men have shown real leadership qualities in both games and practices,” Falbo said. “We expect all of our juniors and seniors to lead the way, regardless of the letter on their jersey.”

The Ice Bulls’ first game of the season ended in a 5-5 tie against Land O’ Lakes, and

their next game was on October 16 against Palm Harbor at Tampa Bay Skating Academy (Oldsmar) at 7:15 p.m.

Player spotlight: Senior Myles Diana is an intimidating and physical force, and he is generally the biggest and most skilled player on the ice. Diana is a big player with soft hands and quick feet, and is extremely hard to defend. Look for a big season from him.