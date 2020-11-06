By Wes Reid

The Newsome High School Ice Wolves have a major advantage starting every season with Head Coach Mark Rosengard at the helm of the hockey club. Rosengard and his style have garnered much respect from the Tampa Bay hockey community. The Ice Wolves made a trip to the state finals last season, adding to his legacy.

Fans said that the best part about going to Newsome games is the environment the program brings. In the past two seasons, the Newsome Ice Wolves have led the way in garnering the biggest and loudest crowds. The families and students wildly support their club. With the rapid growth of hockey in the area, the Ice Wolves are way ahead of the curve with their dedication.

The Ice Wolves are led by seniors Jacob Borukhin, Jacob Lynch, Ian Daffern, Julius Spengler and Jacob Weaver. The major thing they have going for themselves is their youth. The Ice Wolves have incredibly talented sophomores and freshmen starting on their varsity squad, including Jack Daher, Nick Spersrud and Cole Parkhurst securing the defense and Colin Jackson, Christian Aguiar and Gannon Gourley pushing the puck and playing up as forwards.

Their JV squad is loaded with talent. The future is very bright and exciting for this club.

The Ice Wolves started the season with a 5-1 win over Jenkins, and they took on Land O’ Lakes at the Lakeland Ice Arena on October 16 at 6:15 p.m.

Player Spotlight: Goalie Jacob Weaver led Newsome to the state finals as a junior. Weaver has both speed and hockey IQ. He can adapt to the ebb and flow of the game with ease. He makes big saves in big moments, which gives the guys in front the confidence and momentum to finish the job.