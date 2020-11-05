Out of more than 3,000 Ford dealerships, Hillsborough County’s very own Brandon Ford is in a tight race to repeat its title as the #1 volume Ford dealership in America for the second year in a row. Commitment to quality and service is a driving factor in why this location is the world’s largest volume Ford dealership.

“We are thrilled to be the largest volume Ford dealership in the world,” said General Manager Wayne Hammond. “This level of growth and volume is very exciting as I couldn’t be more impressed with our team’s performance and more grateful for the loyalty of our customers.”

It’s no wonder that for 18 years running, Brandon Ford has boasted Ford’s President’s Award, a prestigious honor given only to dealers that demonstrate their ability to exceed customer expectations in every department.

Brandon Ford’s marketing director, Tom Murray, attributed the dealership’s 2019 success to a huge inventory, aggressive pricing and customer service.

The company’s pledge to the community and accomplishments also earned them Ford’s Triple Crown Award, which requires the President’s Award, membership in the Ford 100 Club and Premier Club distinction in the same year.

Customers can feel confident in the size and variety of Brandon Ford’s inventory, which allows it to offer the best prices in the area on all new and used Ford cars, trucks or SUVs.

Murray also mentioned that the dealership has a growing sales team of “world-class individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

He noted that all of Brandon’s sales staff are knowledgeable, motivated to earn business, are willing to listen to customer needs and provide guidance and education to help select the best vehicle and the best deal.

In addition to its new and pre-owned retail sales showrooms, Brandon Ford offers full-service, parts and collision repair services, all convenient to its Adamo Dr. location.

For more information, call 246-3673 or visit www.brandonford.com. Brandon Ford is located at 9090 E. Adamo Dr. in Tampa.