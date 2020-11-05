The IMPACT Program is not letting COVID-19 slow down its fundraising. Impact, which promotes healthy lifestyles and relationships for teens, is hosting its annual Coach Purse Bingo in person and online this year, making it a great event for anyone interested in having fun while raising funds for a great cause.

The Coach Purse Bingo, with title sponsors The George Shea Team with Signature Realty and Hi Tech Automotive, will take place at The Regent in Riverview on Tuesday, December 1 from 6:30-9 p.m.

“We recognize that this has been a challenging year for many people and our local charities have been hit very hard,” said Angie Kagey, IMPACT’s executive director. “In an effort to bring some holiday cheer and a little fun to our community, while at the same time meeting our organization’s budget needs, we felt this event should proceed.”

Tickets to the in-person event are $20 and include coffee and dessert. Additional sets of three bingo cards will be available to purchase for $20. There will be opportunities to purchase tickets for raffles and silent auction prizes at the event. Additional Friendship sponsorship opportunities are available for $100, which will include a ticket to the event.

Players wishing to attend the event online can purchase a bingo card for $10. A Zoom link and game cards will be emailed to all online participants before the event.

In person, doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and bingo will begin promptly at 7:30 p.m. for all participants.

“We will have 10 bags to give away,” said Kagey. “There will be fiver winners online and five winners in-person. This way they aren’t competing with each other and everyone can enjoy this event in the way they feel is most comfortable for them.”

Tickets can be purchased online through Eventbrite at www.impactcoachbingo.eventbrite.com. The deadline to purchase tickets will be Friday, November 27.

The Regent is located at 6437 Watson Rd., just off Boyette Rd. in Riverview. To learn more about the event and sponsorship opportunities, please email Kagey at akagey@whatisimpact.com.

For more information on IMPACT and the programs offered, visit it on Facebook or at www.whatisimpact.com.