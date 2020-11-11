LeAnne’s Cookies Celebrates 34 Years In Business

As a finance major at the University of Central Florida, one of LeAnne Crabtree’s required marketing projects was to plan and set up a business, keep accurate records and report any profits or losses her business generated. LeAnne decided to bake and sell cookies, which were an instant hit with the college students, professors, neighbors and friends, who all bought all the cookies she could produce.

LeAnne immediately made a profit, but her professor gave her a ‘C,’ emphatically stating, “People are becoming too health conscious and will no longer eat cookies; therefore, this business will not be a success.”

That class was 34 years ago; LeAnne decided to ignore her professor’s criticism.

To find out more about LeAnne’s delicious cookies, visit her website at www.leannescookies.com.

Master Garage Door Co. Celebrates 23 Years

Steve and Tawnie Manning have been in the garage door industry for 42 years and are celebrating the opening of their own business, Master Garage Door Co., 23 years ago this month.

Family-owned and operated since 1997, Master Garage Door Co. has been serving the community and offering the highest quality service and parts. It features C.H.I. garage doors and LiftMaster garage door openers and is an accredited member of the International Door Association.

Its hours of operation are Monday to Friday from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Visit its website, mastergaragedoor.com, or www.facebook.com/mastergaragedoor/ for more information.

7-Eleven On McMullen Celebrates Three-Year Anniversary

Recently, Christopher Bolte, the owner of the 7-Eleven on McMullen, was joined by his wife and staff members to celebrate its three-year anniversary. The 7-Eleven brand has grown significantly over the years and continues to make life easier for their customers.

It was the first to provide to-go coffee cups, offer a self-serve soda fountain and operate for 24 hours a day. 7-Eleven on McMullen is where you will find delicious lunch options and tasty treats on the go.

7-Eleven on McMullen is located at 10016 McMullen Rd. in Riverview. For more information, visit www.7-eleven.com/locations/fl/riverview/10016-mcmullen-rd-35618 or call 671-4097.