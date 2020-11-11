Edited by Jenny Bennett

Essentials Of Brandon Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary

Essentials of Brandon has certainly grown over the last 10 years, not only by expanding its staff but also by expanding the services offered in an attempt to stay relevant and up to date on the latest trends for both health and beauty.

Essentials started out with two stylist chairs when it moved to this location, and after two years it out grew that space and added five additional stylist chairs, and in 2018 it introduced the newest addition to its 6000 sq. ft. spa, a beautiful hair suite that allows its hair stylist to assist clients by offering a wide variety of hair services.

Essentials of Brandon is incredibly thankful to its clients and their continued support over the last 10 years. A lot of its success stems from being available to its clients at all hours of the day each week.

Giving its clients flexibility to schedule appointments at their leisure, it is open seven days a week, with scheduling appointments available, from Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m., and on Sunday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Essentials of Brandon is located at 3405 Brook Crossing Dr. in Brandon. Visit www.brandonessentials.com to find out more or call 681-1110 to schedule an appointment.

Chill Cawfee Expands To Riverview

Chill Cawfee launched its first location in Valrico only seven months ago and is now partnering with Gracie Brandon to open a second location in the Lake St. Charles community. Gracie Brandon specializes in mixed martial arts, kickboxing and student programs, and now coffee lovers can work remotely in Chill Cawfee while their kids or friends are training.

Continuing the tradition of the first location, it will be serving its specialty coffees, which have proven to be very popular, and as a certified hemp retailer, it will bring the highest quality, lab-tested hemp products as well, including medical-grade CBD oils, topical solutions, edibles and, most importantly, education.

Chill Cawfee can be found at 10528 Lake St. Charles Blvd. in Riverview and is open Monday to Saturday from 6 a.m.-7 p.m. and on Sundays from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

A+ Hearing Celebrates 13 Years In Sun City Center

A+ Hearing, owned and operated by Don and Chris Guiley, is celebrating 13 years at its Sun City Center Plaza Bldg. location. It specializes in premium digital technology. Together, the owners have over 50 years experience in the hearing business and share the commitment of educating people that hearing should be treated the same way as eyesight.

“We are not just in the hearing aid business, but in the business of helping people hear” is a company motto.

A+ Hearing is located at 1647 Sun City Center Plaza Bldg., Ste. 203A in Sun City Center. It is open Monday to Thursday, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.aplushearingsuncity.com or call 642-8200.

Bait And Tackle Of Apollo Beach Opens Third Location

Bait and Tackle of Apollo Beach is pleased to announce that it has opened a third location at 709 8th Ave W. in Palmetto, just north of the Manatee River boat ramp. It is able to meet all your bait and tackle needs, including rods, reels, live shrimp of all sizes, live worms, live shiners and frozen bait. You can also reserve your bait ahead of time.

Bait and Tackle of Apollo Beach is open Monday-Saturday, 6 a.m.-7 p.m., and Sunday, 6 a.m.-6 p.m. It can be called at 296-7735.

Florida Orthopaedic Announces New Riverview Office

Florida Orthopaedic Institute opened its new facility in Riverview on October 7, located at 11286 Boyette Rd.

“As we continue to implement methods to provide enhanced access for our patients, we are proud to expand our reach to better serve our Riverview community,” said Lee Levanduski, chief operating officer. “The new office will provide clinical appointments, physical therapy and ancillary services such as diagnostic imaging, casting, bracing and durable medical equipment.”

The orthopaedic practice also brings the number of physicians to 43 as it added Dr. Michael Doarn to its division of Hand/Upper Extremity. Dr. Doarn is board certified by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery and he is a member of numerous organizations, including the American Society for Surgery of the Hand, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons and the American Medical Association.

For additional information, visit www.floridaortho.com, or call 393-1523 to schedule an appointment.

Shell Point Pizza Opens In Ruskin

Tom Mastascusa and Denise Sansosti are pleased to announce the opening of their new restaurant, Shell Point Pizza, at 302 W. Shell Point Rd. in Ruskin. The restaurant specializes in hand-tossed pizzas, freshly made sandwiches, appetizers and homemade desserts in a family-friendly atmosphere.

Shell Point Pizza is open on Wednesday, 4-8 p.m., and Thursday-Saturday, 2-8 p.m. For additional information, visit www.shellpointpizza.com or follow it on Facebook at Shell Point Pizza.

BayCare Medical Group Welcomes New Doctor

Dr. Richa K. Patel, MD recently joined BayCare Medical Group at the BayCare HealthHub, located at 2470 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico.

Dr. Patel is board certified in internal medicine and obesity medicine with a specialty in endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism. Dr. Patel is affiliated with St. Joseph’s Hospital – South in Riverview and is accepting new patients ages 18 and older.

To learn more about Dr. Patel, visit DrRichaPatel.org. To make an appointment, call 586-8530.

Iron Rock Insurance Opens In Apollo Beach

Iron Rock Insurance recently opened on 1312 Apollo Beach Blvd., and although it is a new insurance agency, its managing partner, Lisa Hast, has been a staple in the SouthShore community for 37 years.

If you are looking for the insurance office to call home or to have someone review your personal insurance needs, Iron Rock Insurance is the place. It will take care of all your home, auto, flood, boat, umbrella, golf cart, travel trailer, motor home and motorcycle insurance needs.

Iron Rock Insurance is open Monday to Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and can be called at 213-9600. For more information, visit www.ironrocksins.com.

Canine Cabana Is Now Offering Spa Services

Canine Cabana has recently expanded their services to include spa baths and treatments for your dog, just in time for the upcoming holiday season.

Regularly scheduled, high-quality baths promote an overall healthier dog by proactively addressing skin, coat and shedding concerns. Not only does it offer exceptional groom baths, Canine Cabana has options for healthy skin, coat and shedding control treatments

Appointments are scheduled with one of its certified groom technicians; appointments can be booked independently or with any of its daycare, lodging or training services seven days a week. A few Canine Cabana customers who received spa services raved about the quality and exceptional service.

“I just love the spa days at Canine Cabana because he looks so fresh and fluffy. They are great with him and he loves them so much,” stated customer Hillary about her dog, Teddy.

Canine Cabana is a premium pet lodging facility offering overnight accommodations, fun doggy daycare, enrichment activities, spa services and training. It is located at 9708 Carr Rd. in Riverview.

If you would like additional information, please contact Angie Pickren at 672-9663 or email angie@caninecabana.biz.

The Flying Locksmiths Celebrates Four-Year Anniversary

Michael and Tammy Broussard, owners of The Flying Locksmiths, recently celebrated their four-year anniversary. The Flying Locksmiths has been installing confidence since 1946 and its technicians are well-versed in a large array of commercial security work.

It offers access control, doors, intercoms, locks, safes, COVID-19 solutions and more, along with commercial service and dedication to customer service, commitment to quality workmanship and passion for identifying the newest industry technology.

The Flying Locksmiths is located at 156 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Brandon. For more information, visit https://flyinglocksmiths.com, and you can reach them by calling 716-5341.

Sun City Center Area Chamber Of Commerce Changes Name

The Sun City Center Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has taken time recently for some self-reflection. What came out of this time, and some strategic planning sessions, was a decision to rebrand the chamber to better reflect where the members already have a footprint in the area and to prepare for the region’s continued growth.

It was decided that a new name would better embrace the shifting population and its support of surrounding businesses. Therefore, the Sun City Center Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that it is changing its name to the South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce.

The goal is to promote a regional approach to business support, advocacy and all the factors that go into growth and development, and it wanted a name that reflects its entire membership and not just one piece of it.

For additional information on the South Hillsborough Chamber of Commerce, please visit its new website at www.southhillsboroughchamber.com.

Custom-Fit Earbuds Available From Florida E.N.T. & Allergy

Part of creating an essential at-home tool kit during this time is to find a reliable and secure pair of earbuds that combine comfort and convenience. Generic factory earbuds can cause pain in the ear and tend to fall out easily.

Florida E.N.T. & Allergy is offering one-of-a-kind earbuds that are customized for every patient. The earbud moldings are shaped precisely to the unique contours of your ear, providing comfort and great sound quality.

The earbuds are created and returned approximately 7-10 days later and the correct fitting is then ensured by an audiologist. They come in a wide range of colors and can be made to fit many headphone brands and models.

For more information or to learn about other products and services offered by Florida E.N.T. & Allergy, visit www.FloridaENTandAllergy.com or call 879-8045.

Register Now For Firearm & Family Safety Training Classes

Simon Firearm & Family Safety Training is offering Concealed Carry and Home Defense Fundamentals classes on Saturday, November 28 and December 12.

“It’s our mission to keep people safe and make communities safer,” said Cora Simon, co-owner of Simon Firearm & Family Safety Training.

It also offers Damsel in Defense personal protective items designed specially for women.

To learn more about the various classes offered, visit https://www.facebook.com/Simon-Firearm-Family-Safety-Training-386575622207598/, email James Simon at BeSafe@SimonSafetyTraining.com or call 363-7576.