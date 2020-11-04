Compiled by Jenny Bennett

Durant Baseball’s 7th Annual Cougar Clay Shoot

Come out to the seventh annual Cougar Clay Shoot Fundraiser, supporting Durant High School’s baseball team, on Saturday, November 14 at FishHawk Sporting Clays. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the shoot begins at 10 a.m.

The prices are $65 per person or $240 per foursome and include 50 clay targets for each person and lunch. Guns and shells are available to rent on the day of the event, no experience needed. There will be a 50/50 raffle and lots of items to win via the raffle or a silent auction.

For more information, email dhscougarsbaseball@gmail.com or call Laurie Allen at 404-9134. FishHawk Sporting Clays is located at 13505 Hobson Simmons Rd. in Lithia.

Melissa Snively Helps Pinecrest Elementary Reduce Kitchen Fire Dangers

State Farm Agent Melissa Snively teamed up with Pinecrest Elementary School to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Serve up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!™” The campaign educates the public about simple yet important actions to keep themselves and others safe.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, cooking is the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries in the United States. Almost half of reported home fires started in the kitchen.

State Farm agents know firsthand the trauma families face following a devastating house fire. That is one reason why they are taking a proactive approach to working with local fire departments to help communities reduce home fires. State Farm agents are delivering Fire Prevention Week tool kits to more than 2,500 fire departments or schools across the country. Each tool kit includes resources like brochures, magnets, posters and more.

“The most important step you should take before making a meal is to ‘Serve up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!’” said Melissa Snively. “A cooking fire can grow very quickly. I have seen many homes damaged and people injured by fires that could easily have been prevented.”

For more general information about Fire Prevention Week and cooking fire prevention, visit www.fpw.org.

Award-Winning Comedian Returning To United Methodist Church

The United Methodist Church of Sun City Center welcomes back Dove Award-winning comedian Mike Williams for two shows at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, November 21.

Williams is a nationally known comedian who knows how to make people laugh, and he does it with outrageously funny and clean humor. He can be heard regularly on SiriusXM and has appeared on many television networks. These shows will be benefit fundraisers for the local chapter of Campaign Against Human Trafficking, a cause that is a passion for Williams.

Tickets can be purchased in advance for $10 at the church office at 1210 Del Webb Blvd. W. from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Tickets will cost $15 on the day of the shows, if they are not sold out.

Tampa Bay Network To End Hunger Announces Virtual Conference

In the United States, 54 million people may struggle to put food on the table this year due to COVID-19. On Thursday and Friday, October 29-30, the 2020 Sunshine Summit to End Hunger, presented by the Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger, in partnership with Bread for the World and Florida Impact to End Hunger, will be hosted virtually for the first time ever.

This year’s theme is ‘Global Effects of COVID-19 on Food Systems and Local Effects on Emergency Feeding.’ The forum will provide organizers and the broader anti-hunger community a place to learn, share and network while exploring the best practices in solving hunger.

Orangetheory Fitness Donates To Feeding Tampa Bay

Orangetheory Fitness was proud to stand with Feeding Tampa Bay during September for Hunger Action Month.

“We know a lot of individuals have been hit especially hard during this pandemic,” said Owner Jim Potesta. “We are honored to have a partner like Feeding Tampa Bay to help raise funds and awareness.”

Orangetheory believes in addressing the important issues that affect the health of millions throughout the Tampa Bay area.

“We know that more meals helps deliver better health for those in need,” he said.

To date, Orangetheory has raised $12,500, which in turn provides 125,000 meals for those who struggle with food insecurity. Feeding Tampa Bay is one of the nation’s top hunger relief organizations.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Feeding Tampa Bay has evolved its services by almost tripling its reach to serve the nearly 1.7 million people facing increased need during the crisis and anticipates that it will serve over 100 million meals this year.

BayCare Named One Of 50 Companies That Care

BayCare Health Systems has been named one of the top companies in the United States by Great Place To Work and People for supporting team members and the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am proud of how our team members have stepped up and served our community during COVID-19 and it’s wonderful to see others recognize their effort too,” said Tommy Inzina, president and CEO of BayCare. “We have strived from the start of this pandemic to protect the health and safety of our patients, team members, physicians and our community.”

BayCare was one of the first health systems in West Central Florida to launch multiple drive-through testing sites across the region and worked with local health leaders and government officials to address the impact of the virus on long-term care facilities.

American Legion Organizing Hackney Cemetery Cleanup

The American Legion Post 148 in Riverview is organizing a cleanup of Hackney Cemetery in time for Veterans Day. The cleanup will take place at the cemetery, located at 11020 Hackney Dr. in Riverview, on Saturday, November 7, starting at 9 a.m.

The cemetery’s gravesites date back to the Spanish-American War, and new flags will be placed on the soldiers’ graves, as well as general maintenance and tidying of fallen branches and debris being done. All volunteers are welcome.

Please call Steve Arndt on 569-9363 if you are able to help.

Plant City Social Dances Resume At Strawberry Square

Plant City Social dance will be hosting dances every Saturday night in the month of November from 6-9:30 p.m. at Strawberry Square on 4401 Promenade Blvd. in Plant City. Attendance is limited and reservations are required and can be made by calling 863-409-7714.

The type of dance music being played will be country, with some rock ‘n’ roll and ballroom music being played for the first 30 minutes. For sample playlists, please visit djkenmiller.com.

Grace Community United Methodist Church Fall Market

Grace Community United Methodist Church at 5708 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Lithia will be holding its Fall Market on Saturday, November 7 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. This will be an outside event and vendors who are interested can still register by visiting GraceCommunityMarket.com.

All About Women Expo Coming To Westfield Brandon Mall

The All About Women Expo returns to the Westfield Brandon mall this November with a huge event catering to women of all ages. It will bring 30-plus local female-focused businesses, local crafters in our indie gift market and a free VIP experience with food and drink samples, giveaways and more.

Guests can pre-register for the VIP experience on Facebook for free until Thursday, November 5. Guests can expect to spend the day shopping from local crafters with unique holiday gift ideas and meet with local business owners offering the latest products, specials, sales and promotions.

Support local makers, entrepreneurs and emerging brands from your community at the All About Women Expo at Westfield Brandon at 459 Brandon Town Center Dr. on Saturday, November 14, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.