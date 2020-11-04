Precious once-in-a-lifetime moments such as hearing a baby’s first heartbeat or learning their gender can bring so much joy into the lives of family members and friends. But, due to various circumstances, especially during the pandemic, some might not be able celebrate these special days.

To assist with not missing out, on Monday, November 9 at 9 a.m., New Leaf 4D in Brandon and Westchase will be providing veteran families with a free 4D/5D ultrasound if their significant other is stationed abroad.

FishHawk resident Tia Yadav, the New Leaf 4D owner for both locations, explained how individuals will be able to view the ultrasound in real time as they are away from home.

“A link will be sent to the partner stationed abroad and they can click on it to watch the ultrasound being conducted live,” Yadav said.

Yadav understands the importance of family being together; as a child growing up, her father tended to travel since he worked in the military. The genesis behind the offering of these free ultrasounds would be that a better connection can be established before birth and individuals will be able to see their baby too. Imaging is available for mothers who are eight to 36 weeks pregnant.

In addition, New Leaf 4D also offers heartbeat animals that can be purchased. These animals feature a recording of the baby’s heartbeat inside and can be shipped out as part of a care package to those stationed abroad.

Yadav encourages others to help make this time easier for military families.

“If local businesses want to donate or include items for the care packages, they are more than welcome to,” Yadav said.

Families interested in the free ultrasounds need to book appointments by Friday, November 6. An identification must be presented to receive the complimentary service.

For more information, visit www.newleaf4d.com. The Brandon office is located at 1107 Professional Park Dr. with a second location at 11049 Countryway Blvd. in Tampa. The office is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., and Saturday until 5 p.m. Email info@newleaf4d.com or call 315-8297 to book an appointment.