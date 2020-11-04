Mags Oldman of FishHawk and her family have been battling COVID-19 for months. What she thought was just a little summer cold turned out to be a severe case of COVID-19 for her and her family members.

“I was feeling a little run down and my daughter was feeling the same way, so we thought it was a little summer cold,” Oldman said. “But then my husband got sick and was throwing up blood, and I thought ‘Oh God, this is it, it’s COVID.’”

Oldman immediately took her family to the doctor.

“They tested my husband and I right then, but there was an issue with tests being available, so my children had to be tested through the county,” she said.

Oldman and her husband got their tests back in a few days and they were positive. Her children’s tests came back two weeks later and her daughter’s test was positive and her son’s was negative.

“That was a total shock to all of us,” Oldman said. “We thought both of their tests would be positive since ours were positive.”

Oldman and her husband were having extreme symptoms from the virus.

“I felt like there was an elephant sitting on my chest, I was dizzy and couldn’t see straight,” Oldman said. “My husband went into the hospital on July 8 of this year and he is still in the hospital. His health started to improve and they moved him to a rehab center, but then the virus reared its ugly head again and his health declined, so they moved him back into the hospital at the end of July.”

Her husband’s doctors told her that he was not getting better and things looked grim.

“He had cardiac arrest and they were able to revive him, but even when they revived him, they told us he would only last about a month. He is still here and made a miraculous comeback,” Oldman said.

Oldman is looking forward to her husband coming home in the next few weeks, but she is concerned about COVID’s lasting effects even though she has been retested a few times now and is negative for COVID.

“I wonder at times if the things I’m feeling now, like the tiredness or dizziness, are from COVID, and I often wonder if other people will feel safe to be around me and my family. I don’t know if we are more susceptible to things now because we had COVID, and that is a concern.”