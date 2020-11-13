Compiled by Jenny Bennett

Florida Council On Economic Education Presents Free Discussion

The Florida Council on Economic Education is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to prepare Florida’s young people for personal and financial success through educational programs in economics, the free enterprise system and personal financial literacy so that they become productive members of the workforce.

It is pleased to share that it has partnered with Brandon Copeland, linebacker for the New England Patriots, who will present a free virtual discussion, Tackling Financial Literacy, on Tuesday, December 1 at 10 a.m.

To join the presentation, go to fcee.org/tackling-financial-literacy.

Bloomingdale High School Presents Holiday Under The Stars

The Bloomingdale High School music department will be presenting Holiday Under the Stars on Thursday, December 10 at 6 p.m. in the Bloomingdale High School football stadium. Students from Bloomingdale High School Band, Chorus, Orchestra and Crimson Guard are all excited to have the opportunity to showcase their talents for their families, friends and community.

There will also be vendors to help get your Christmas shopping done and purchase swag from the music department. This is a free event and is sure to be lots of fun. Masks and social distancing will be required.

Stepping Out Strong To Help Prevent Falls

Did you know that every 13 seconds, an older adult is seen in an emergency department for a fall? Or that falls are the leading cause of hospitalizations among people 65 and older? To keep people on their feet, American Bone Health has organized the largest community awareness campaign to support the National Council on Aging’s fall prevention program.

Get your balance checked and learn simple exercises you can do at home to improve balance, strength and flexibility by watching the Stepping Out Strong webinar on Friday, November 20 at midday at https://event.webinarjam.com/channel/sos-hbtb-11-20.

Melissa Snively Helps Pinecrest Elementary Reduce Kitchen Fire Dangers

State Farm Agent Melissa Snively teamed up with Pinecrest Elementary School to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Serve up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!™;” The campaign educates the public about simple yet important actions to keep themselves and others safe.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, cooking is the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries in the United States. Almost half of reported home fires started in the kitchen.

State Farm agents know firsthand the trauma families face following a devastating house fire. That is one reason why they are taking a proactive approach to working with local fire departments to help communities reduce home fires. State Farm agents are delivering Fire Prevention Week tool kits to more than 2,500 fire departments or schools across the country. Each tool kit includes resources like brochures, magnets, posters and more.

“The most important step you should take before making a meal is to ‘Serve up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!’” said Melissa Snively. “A cooking fire can grow very quickly. I have seen many homes damaged and people injured by fires that could easily have been prevented.”

For more general information about Fire Prevention Week and cooking fire prevention, visit www.fpw.org.

Plant City Social Dances Resume At Strawberry Square

Plant City Social dance will be hosting dances every Saturday night in the month of November from 6-9:30 p.m. at Strawberry Square on 4401 Promenade Blvd. in Plant City. Attendance is limited and reservations are required and can be made by calling 863-409-7714.

The type of dance music being played will be country, with some rock ‘n’ roll and ballroom music being played for the first 30 minutes. For sample playlists, please visit djkenmiller.com.

Eating For Healthy Bones Webinar

If your body is a castle, your bones are the foundation. To keep our bones strong and healthy for life, we need to feed them properly. Find out how by watching Eating For Healthy Bones, a free, live, virtual event that will empower and enlighten you on Monday, November 16 at 11:30 a.m.

Some of what you will learn about will include how calcium and vitamin D work together to build and rebuild your bones, what other vitamins and minerals are key players for bone health and what foods provide these. When you might need supplements and what to take are also covered.

To view the webinar, visit https://event.webinarjam.com/channel/ehb-11-16-hbtb.