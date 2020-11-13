If you are looking for something fun to do with the whole family on a Saturday in the months of November and December, then come to the Winthrop Pop-Up Market. The market is scenically located under an old oak tree in front of the iconic Winthrop Barn Theatre in the community of Winthrop off of Bloomingdale Ave. in Riverview.

The Winthrop Pop-Up Market will be held on Saturday, November 21 and Saturday, December 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The market will run monthly on the third Saturday of each month through May 2021.

Not only is the setting a uniquely beautiful one, it is also very family-friendly. In addition to over 70 vendors composed of artists, artisans, food purveyors and more, there are swings and an open area for children to let loose and play. No other market in the area has such a setting.

The Winthrop Pop-Up Market is organized by Katharine Sullivan-Dawes, owner of Mama’s General Store, and Cynthia Atkins, owner of Full Grown Girl. Both stores are independently owned and operated in Winthrop.

Sullivan-Dawes said, “The Winthrop Pop Market is bigger than other local markets with over 70 vendors. We like to think of it as an experience. Come get some great coffee, have a little lunch and shop. This is a great way to support local artists, artisans and small businesses.”

The November Winthrop Pop-Up Market will also benefit Winthrop Arts, Inc., an arts nonprofit. Sullivan-Dawes helped to establish Winthrop Arts in 2015. She served as its first executive director.

“We have a low entry fee. This allows artists and small businesses to be a part of it. We have even had some entrepreneurs as young as 20 enter the market. We want to support local artists and artisans by providing them with a friendly and low-cost option for them to showcase their work. That is why it makes sense for the next market to benefit Winthrop Arts,” she said.

Atkins added, “As a business owner, it makes me feel good to be able to support other local businesses and Winthrop Arts, especially in these difficult times.”

The Winthrop Pop-Up Market has regularly attracted anywhere from 500 to 1,000 residents. Come early and make a day of it.

For more information and to apply for the next market, please visit www.mamasgeneral.com/market. For more information on Winthrop Arts and to learn about its arts programs, including classes for children, teens and adults, please visit www.winthroparts.org.