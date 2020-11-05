Edited by Jenny Bennett

Essentials Of Brandon Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary

Essentials of Brandon has certainly grown over the last 10 years, not only by expanding its staff but also by expanding the services offered in an attempt to stay relevant and up to date on the latest trends for both health and beauty.

Essentials started out with two stylist chairs when it moved to this location, and after two years it out grew that space and added five additional stylist chairs, and in 2018 it introduced the newest addition to its 6000 sq. ft. spa, a beautiful hair suite that allows its hair stylist to assist clients by offering a wide variety of hair services.

Essentials of Brandon is incredibly thankful to its clients and their continued support over the last 10 years. A lot of its success stems from being available to its clients at all hours of the day each week.

Giving its clients flexibility to schedule appointments at their leisure, it is open seven days a week, with scheduling appointments available, from Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m., and on Sunday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Essentials of Brandon is located at 3405 Brook Crossing Dr. in Brandon. Visit www.brandonessentials.com to find out more or call 681-1110 to schedule an appointment.

Mainstay Senior Living Announces The Establishment Of Grace Manor

Mainstay Senior Living is proud to announce the establishment of Grace Manor. The community joined the already-established Hunters Creek retirement villas in the Grant St. area of Plant City. Grace Manor is a 65-unit community in a multi-level building that has features and design options with security, comfort, style and support in mind.

Amenities include salon services, flexible menu options and a full social program. Residents and their family members will be delighted with the decor and will find the space a wonderful gathering spot to continue family events and celebrations.

Headquartered in Lakeland, Mainstay Senior Living has been serving seniors and their loved ones in Florida for a decade and are proud providers of excellent care and services. Additional information on Grace Manor can be found at GraceManorHuntersCreek.com.

The George Shea Team Welcomes Newest Buyer’s Agent

The George Shea Team at Signature Realty is excited to welcome their new buyer’s agent, Kerrie Hoening. Hoening is a native of Tampa who graduated from Bloomingdale High School in its second graduation class and graduated from the University of South Florida.

She and her husband, Jeff, have spent the past 17 years raising their three children in the FishHawk community. Hoening’s parents were both real estate brokers who invested in many properties in the area and Hoening has been involved in sales most of her adult life.

From her first job, leasing apartments near USF, to her current job, working with local businesses advertising in The Osprey Observer Community Newspaper, Hoening has shown a passion for meeting the needs of individuals on both a personal and professional level. Her mother taught her to take great care in working with homebuyers and responding to their individual needs and nurturing them through what can be a stressful process.

She is excited with the opportunity to work with any buyer to help them find their dream home.

Hoening can be contacted by calling 625-1527, visiting https://www.facebook.com/khoeningrealtor/ or emailing Kerrie@GeorgeSheaRealty.com.

Chill Cawfee Expands To Riverview

Chill Cawfee launched its first location in Valrico only seven months ago and is now partnering with Gracie Brandon to open a second location in the Lake St. Charles community. Gracie Brandon specializes in mixed martial arts, kickboxing and student programs, and now coffee lovers can work remotely in Chill Cawfee while their kids or friends are training.

Continuing the tradition of the first location, it will be serving its specialty coffees, which have proven to be very popular, and as a certified hemp retailer, it will bring the highest quality, lab-tested hemp products as well, including medical-grade CBD oils, topical solutions, edibles and, most importantly, education.

Chill Cawfee can be found at 10528 Lake St. Charles Blvd. in Riverview and is open Monday to Saturday from 6 a.m.-7 p.m. and on Sundays from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

LeAnne’s Cookies Celebrates 34 Years In Business

As a finance major at the University of Central Florida, one of LeAnne Crabtree’s required marketing projects was to plan and set up a business, keep accurate records and report any profits or losses her business generated.

LeAnne decided to bake and sell cookies, which were an instant hit with the college students, professors, neighbors and friends, who all bought all the cookies she could produce.

LeAnne immediately made a profit, but her professor gave her a ‘C,’ emphatically stating, “People are becoming too health conscious and will no longer eat cookies; therefore, this business will not be a success.”

That class was 34 years ago; LeAnne decided to ignore her professor’s criticism.

Master Garage Door Co. Celebrates 23 Years

Steve and Tawnie Manning have been in the garage door industry for 42 years and are celebrating the opening of their own business, Master Garage Door Co., 23 years ago this month.

Family-owned and operated since 1997, Master Garage Door Co. has been serving the community and offering the highest quality service and parts. It features C.H.I. garage doors and LiftMaster garage door openers and is an accredited member of the International Door Association.

Its hours of operation are Monday to Friday from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Visit its website, mastergaragedoor.com, or www.facebook.com/mastergaragedoor/ for more information.

Greater Riverview Chamber Of Commerce Hosts Rediscover, Innovate, Celebrate, Event

The Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) hosted its first Rediscover, Innovate, Celebrate Munch & Mingle event at The Barn at Winthrop Town Centre. The goal of this event was for the GRCC to dip its toes into hosting in-person events with smaller gatherings.

Masks were required and hand sanitizer was available to all guests. Tables were spread 6 ft. apart with four people seated at each table. The event was sponsored and catered by Datz Restaurant Group and GRCC welcomed 50 of its members to the event.

If you want to know more about the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce, visit www.RiverviewChamber.com, call 234-5944 or email info@riverviewchamber.com.

BayCare Medical Group Welcomes New Doctor

Dr. Richa K. Patel, MD recently joined BayCare Medical Group at the BayCare HealthHub, located at 2470 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico.

Dr. Patel is board certified in internal medicine and obesity medicine with a specialty in endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism. Dr. Patel is affiliated with St. Joseph’s Hospital – South in Riverview and is accepting new patients ages 18 and older.

To learn more about Dr. Patel, visit DrRichaPatel.org. To make an appointment, call 586-8530.

Canine Cabana Is Now Offering Spa Services

Canine Cabana has recently expanded their services to include spa baths and treatments for your dog, just in time for the upcoming holiday season.

Regularly scheduled, high-quality baths promote an overall healthier dog by proactively addressing skin, coat and shedding concerns. Not only does it offer exceptional groom baths, Canine Cabana has options for healthy skin, coat and shedding control treatments

Appointments are scheduled with one of its certified groom technicians; appointments can be booked independently or with any of its daycare, lodging or training services seven days a week. A few Canine Cabana customers who received spa services raved about the quality and exceptional service.

“I just love the spa days at Canine Cabana because he looks so fresh and fluffy. They are great with him and he loves them so much,” stated customer Hillary about her dog, Teddy.

Canine Cabana is a premium pet lodging facility offering overnight accommodations, fun doggy daycare, enrichment activities, spa services and training. It is located at 9708 Carr Rd. in Riverview.

If you would like additional information, please contact Angie Pickren at 672-9663 or email angie@caninecabana.biz.

Custom-Fit Earbuds Available From Florida E.N.T. & Allergy

Part of creating an essential at-home tool kit during this time is to find a reliable and secure pair of earbuds that combine comfort and convenience. Generic factory earbuds can cause pain in the ear and tend to fall out easily.

Florida E.N.T. & Allergy is offering one-of-a-kind earbuds that are customized for every patient. The earbud moldings are shaped precisely to the unique contours of your ear, providing comfort and great sound quality.

The earbuds are created and returned approximately 7-10 days later and the correct fitting is then ensured by an audiologist. They come in a wide range of colors and can be made to fit many headphone brands and models.

For more information or to learn about other products and services offered by Florida E.N.T. & Allergy, visit www.FloridaENTandAllergy.com or call 879-8045.

Register Now For Firearm & Family Safety Training Classes

Simon Firearm & Family Safety Training is offering Concealed Carry and Home Defense Fundamentals classes on Saturday, November 28 and December 12.

“It’s our mission to keep people safe and make communities safer,” said Cora Simon, co-owner of Simon Firearm & Family Safety Training.

It also offers Damsel in Defense personal protective items designed specially for women.

To learn more about the various classes offered, visit https://www.facebook.com/Simon-Firearm-Family-Safety-Training-386575622207598/, email James Simon at BeSafe@SimonSafetyTraining.com or call 363-7576.

Creative Junk Therapy Grand Reopening

Creative Junk Therapy is a start-up nonprofit creative reuse center that promotes creative expression, environmental awareness and community engagement through education, reuse and the arts.

Its new location is at 772 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon and a grand reopening celebration will be held on Saturday, November 28.

For more information, email creativejunktherapy@outlook.com.

Popular Chick-N-Bones Cafe & Catering Co. Under New Ownership

Peter and Tina Madsen, founders of Fresh Original Food, a local catering and meal prep service, are excited to announce the purchase of Chick-N-Bones Cafe & Catering Co. from its founders, Don and Danita Boyer. The cafe has been serving the Brandon community fresh and delicious flame-broiled chicken, ribs, Latin-style pork, salads and sandwiches for the last 23 years.

“Tina and I became fans of Chick-N-Bones back in ‘99 and were thrilled when Don offered to transition this great business from his family to ours,” said Peter.

Danita is remaining as a key part of the cafe throughout the business transition, as will long-term employee Jose Rodriguez.

“We look forward to many more years of serving the community through all three food-related businesses.”

Florida Orthopaedic Announces New Riverview Office

Florida Orthopaedic Institute opened its new facility in Riverview on October 7, located at 11286 Boyette Rd.

“As we continue to implement methods to provide enhanced access for our patients, we are proud to expand our reach to better serve our Riverview community,” said Lee Levanduski, chief operating officer. “The new office will provide clinical appointments, physical therapy and ancillary services such as diagnostic imaging, casting, bracing and durable medical equipment.”

The orthopaedic practice also brings the number of physicians to 43 as it added Dr. Michael Doarn to its division of Hand/Upper Extremity. Dr. Doarn is board certified by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery and he is a member of numerous organizations, including the American Society for Surgery of the Hand, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons and the American Medical Association.

For additional information, visit www.floridaortho.com, or call 393-1523 to schedule an appointment.