Whether embracing at-home learning, traditional in-school education or homeschooling this year, parents are turning to tutors to help solve logistical conflicts and ease fears about their children falling behind academically.

The demand for tutors in the era of COVID-19 has exploded in recent months as parents make up for lost time in the classroom and ineffective and confusing online learning programs. With a wide range of tutoring services available, from free programs offered through Hillsborough County Public Library to private, in-person tutors, parents should carefully consider their best options for their situation.

KnowledgePoints Owner Rod Burkhardt said he has seen business increase since the pandemic. “Parents are finding their children have started this school year already behind academically because school ended so early last year,” he said. “We create individualized programs for each student to help them excel.”

After you’ve decided to find a tutor, determine the best setting for your child. Some children feel more comfortable working privately with a tutor in their own home; others are more motivated to learn in a group setting or away from distractions at home. Does your child do better with men or women? A gentle touch or firm hand?

Before deciding on an individual tutor or learning center, reach out to your child’s teacher, school office or other parents for names of qualified tutors. Meet the tutor or visit the learning center with your child to determine compatibility. The tutor should be knowledgeable in the subjects your child needs help with and have experience working with children your child’s age.

After hiring a tutor, stay informed about your student’s progress. Talk to your child and the tutor after sessions. Observe his/her grades to see if the relationship is working. Don’t be afraid to discuss your concerns with the tutor.

When staring down the bill for tutoring services, parents can get creative to find ways to save money.

Jill Arterburn with Bright Minds Tutoring said there are ways to make tutoring more affordable. Arterburn, who has a degree in elementary education and was a classroom teacher for seven years, said she has parents of students who are on the same level academically that get tutored together and then split the cost of the session.

“It can help make tutoring more cost efficient,” she said.

With the growing interest in tutoring as a solution to combat learning loss caused by COVID-19, doing your homework before hiring a tutor can help you find the right tutor at the right price.

