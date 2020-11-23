Brandon Regional Hospital Now Offers Alternative To Long-Term Blood Thinners

Brandon Regional Hospital is pleased to announce that the first hospital in Hillsborough County to offer the latest alternative to long-term blood thinner medications with a newly designed left atrial appendage closure device.

A first-of-its-kind, the device is a proven alternative to blood thinners for stroke risk reduction in patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, an irregular heartbeat that can lead to blood clots, stroke, heart failure and other heart-related complications.

LeAnne’s Cookies Celebrates 34 Years In Business

As a finance major at the University of Central Florida, one of LeAnne Crabtree’s required marketing projects was to plan and set up a business, keep accurate records and report any profits or losses her business generated. LeAnne decided to bake and sell cookies, which were an instant hit with the college students, professors, neighbors and friends, who all bought all the cookies she could produce.

LeAnne immediately made a profit, but her professor gave her a ‘C,’ emphatically stating, “People are becoming too health conscious and will no longer eat cookies; therefore, this business will not be a success.”

That class was 34 years ago; LeAnne decided to ignore her professor’s criticism.

To find out more about LeAnne’s delicious cookies, visit her website at www.leannescookies.com.

Master Garage Door Co. Celebrates 23 Years

Steve and Tawnie Manning have been in the garage door industry for 42 years and are celebrating the opening of their own business, Master Garage Door Co., 23 years ago this month.

Family-owned and operated since 1997, Master Garage Door Co. has been serving the community and offering the highest quality service and parts. It features C.H.I. garage doors and LiftMaster garage door openers and is an accredited member of the International Door Association.

Its hours of operation are Monday to Friday from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Visit its website, mastergaragedoor.com, or www.facebook.com/mastergaragedoor/ for more information.

BayCare Medical Group Welcomes New Doctor

Dr. Richa K. Patel, MD recently joined BayCare Medical Group at the BayCare HealthHub, located at 2470 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico.

Dr. Patel is board certified in internal medicine and obesity medicine with a specialty in endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism. Dr. Patel is affiliated with St. Joseph’s Hospital – South in Riverview and is accepting new patients ages 18 and older.

To learn more about Dr. Patel, visit DrRichaPatel.org. To make an appointment, call 586-8530.

Canine Cabana Is Now Offering Spa Services

Canine Cabana has recently expanded their services to include spa baths and treatments for your dog, just in time for the upcoming holiday season.

Regularly scheduled, high-quality baths promote an overall healthier dog by proactively addressing skin, coat and shedding concerns. Not only does it offer exceptional groom baths, Canine Cabana has options for healthy skin, coat and shedding control treatments

Appointments are scheduled with one of its certified groom technicians; appointments can be booked independently or with any of its daycare, lodging or training services seven days a week. A few Canine Cabana customers who received spa services raved about the quality and exceptional service.

“I just love the spa days at Canine Cabana because he looks so fresh and fluffy. They are great with him and he loves them so much,” stated customer Hillary about her dog, Teddy.

Canine Cabana is a premium pet lodging facility offering overnight accommodations, fun doggy daycare, enrichment activities, spa services and training. It is located at 9708 Carr Rd. in Riverview.

If you would like additional information, please contact Angie Pickren at 672-9663 or email angie@caninecabana.biz.

The Flying Locksmiths Celebrates Four-Year Anniversary

Michael and Tammy Broussard, owners of The Flying Locksmiths, recently celebrated their four-year anniversary. The Flying Locksmiths has been installing confidence since 1946 and its technicians are well-versed in a large array of commercial security work.

It offers access control, doors, intercoms, locks, safes, COVID-19 solutions and more, along with commercial service and dedication to customer service, commitment to quality workmanship and passion for identifying the newest industry technology.

The Flying Locksmiths is located at 156 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Brandon. For more information, visit https://flyinglocksmiths.com, and you can reach them by calling 716-5341.

Custom-Fit Earbuds Available From Florida E.N.T. & Allergy

Part of creating an essential at-home tool kit during this time is to find a reliable and secure pair of earbuds that combine comfort and convenience. Generic factory earbuds can cause pain in the ear and tend to fall out easily.

Florida E.N.T. & Allergy is offering one-of-a-kind earbuds that are customized for every patient. The earbud moldings are shaped precisely to the unique contours of your ear, providing comfort and great sound quality.

The earbuds are created and returned approximately 7-10 days later and the correct fitting is then ensured by an audiologist. They come in a wide range of colors and can be made to fit many headphone brands and models.

For more information or to learn about other products and services offered by Florida E.N.T. & Allergy, visit www.FloridaENTandAllergy.com or call 879-8045.

Chill Cawfee Expands To Riverview

Chill Cawfee launched its first location in Valrico only seven months ago and is now partnering with Gracie Brandon to open a second location in the Lake St. Charles community.

Gracie Brandon specializes in mixed martial arts, kickboxing and student programs, and now coffee-lovers can work remotely in Chill Cawfee while their kids or friends are training.

Continuing the tradition of the first location, it will be serving its specialty coffees, which have proven to be very popular, and as a certified hemp retailer, it will bring the highest quality, lab-tested hemp products as well, including medical-grade CBD oils, topical solutions, edibles and, most importantly, education.

Chill Cawfee can be found at 10528 Lake St. Charles Blvd. in Riverview and is open Monday to Saturday from 6 a.m.-7 p.m. and on Sundays from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Florida Orthopaedic Announces New Riverview Office

Florida Orthopaedic Institute opened its new facility in Riverview on October 7, located at 11286 Boyette Rd.

“As we continue to implement methods to provide enhanced access for our patients, we are proud to expand our reach to better serve our Riverview community,” said Lee Levanduski, chief operating officer. “The new office will provide clinical appointments, physical therapy and ancillary services such as diagnostic imaging, casting, bracing and durable medical equipment.”

The orthopaedic practice also brings the number of physicians to 43 as it added Dr. Michael Doarn to its division of Hand/Upper Extremity. Dr. Doarn is board certified by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery and he is a member of numerous organizations, including the American Society for Surgery of the Hand, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons and the American Medical Association.

For additional information, visit www.floridaortho.com, or call 393-1523 to schedule an appointment.

Pepin Academies Receives Free Antimicrobial Cleaning Services

Bio-Safe Surfaces and partner Pro Clean USA are providing free deep cleaning and sanitation services for all three of Pepin Academies’ campuses for the entire 2020-2021 school year. The services are in response to Pepin Academies’ call for donations as part of its Adopt-a-Classroom and Adopt-a-Student campaigns.

“We saw the news that Pepin Academies Foundation is launching fundraising campaigns to help students and teachers, and it was an easy decision for both our companies,” said Michael Fineo, Bio-Safe Surfaces’ chief executive officer. “This will create and maintain a safer environment for the entire administration, teachers, staff and, of course, for all of the special needs students and their families.”

To learn more about Bio-Safe Surfaces and its services, visit www.bio-safesurfaces.com.

Southwest Florida Rheumatology Updates Office

Southwest Florida Rheumatology is excited to announce its newly renovated and upgraded Riverview office at 11954 Boyette Rd. The space has been redesigned to promote a calm, therapeutic environment for patient care.

It is also pleased to introduce its clinical team of registered nurses, Jennifer and Raquel, at both the Riverview and Sun City Center locations, who will be using their years of experience to provide outstanding infusion and outpatient rheumatology experiences.

To schedule an appointment, call 672-2243. Visit swflrheum.com for more information.

Kenneth Schriver Joins Brandon Realty

Brandon Realty is proud to announce that Kenneth Schriver has joined its dedicated team of knowledgeable agents. Brandon Realty is located at 211 N. Parsons Ave. and is an independently owned and operated affiliate of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates.

For more information, visit brandonrealtyinc.com or call 689-1500.

The Dog Patch Opens In Brandon

The Dog Patch is a 24/7 boutique-style doggie daycare (and cats too), boarding facility in the Brandon-SouthShore area that also offers grooming services. Curbside pickup and drop-off plus wash n’ go options are also available with a pet shuttle for your convenience coming soon.

The Dog Patch will ensure your fur babies are safe in their four large, indoor, climate-controlled daycare rooms, especially during the hot Florida days. Each pet will be evaluated for compatibility to ensure they are in the best play group for their size and personality.

Pet counselors and lodging techs have been trained through the International Boarding & Pet Services Association and they use best practices known to the industry leader. This training enhances their commitment to providing excellent pet care, peace of mind, trust and security.

The Dog Patch is located at 122 Linsley Ave. in Brandon and is open Monday to Friday from 6:30 a.m.-7 p.m., on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday by appointment.

More information can be found at www.thedog-patch.com, at its Facebook page @thedogpatchfl or by calling 800-DOGG (3644).