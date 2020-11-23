The Barn at Winthrop is a special events venue that is both beautiful and unique. It is a great place for any occasion, whether it be a casual affair or an over-the-top wedding. The Barn at Winthrop is conveniently located within the community of Winthrop in Riverview at 11349 Bloomingdale Ave.

The Barn at Winthrop is owned and operated by John Sullivan, the founder and developer of the community of Winthrop. It was once a hay barn on a working dairy farm. When Sullivan purchased the land, it was originally transformed into a black box theatre. Now, The Barn at Winthrop is a great destination for your next event.

Sullivan said, “The love of the Barn Theatre runs deep for the Sullivan family. It is a story within itself.” Sullivan added, “The story is all about the family. That is why, during these difficult times, we have lowered the prices so the community can hold events at The Barn at Winthrop.”

The space at The Barn at Winthrop includes access to a picturesque outdoor space, which can be used for cocktail hours, wedding ceremonies, photos or outdoor dining. Inside, the stunning interior is the perfect space for any event, including weddings, holiday parties, birthday celebrations and fundraisers.

When you book your event, you get a full-service experience. With the rental fee, you will receive a setup of tables and chairs as well as breakdown. You can select from three outstanding caterers for your event. These include Datz Restaurant Group, Maverick Catering and All-In-One.

Vanessa Lackland with the Datz Restaurant Group said, “The Barn at Winthrop is truly a unique find in Riverview. It has a very modern farm feel that would fit the dreams of anyone that aspires to be as classy and as trendy as Chip and Joanna Gaines. Trust us when we say this is a must-see spot.”

Sullivan said, “The Barn at Winthrop turns your event into a memory.”

The Barn at Winthrop can accommodate anywhere from 200 to 350 people, depending on the event. To learn more for your next event, please visit www.winthropbarntheatre.com.