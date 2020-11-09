This year, the Firehouse Cultural Center in Ruskin is once again hosting its seventh annual BBQ and Blues to benefit art and education programs. However, this year’s event will be offered with a twist—you drive up and pick up your barbecue and a CD and then enjoy the event in the comfort of your home.

The seventh annual BBQ and Blues will be held on Saturday, November 14 from 5 to 7 p.m.

The cost is $25 per person. For this you get a chicken, pulled pork and brisket platter complete with potato salad, baked beans, cole slaw and dessert. The smokin’ barbecue is prepared by Buttman BBQ. You will also get a copy of Firehouse Blues CD (retail value $15). This is a recording of past live band performances. You can also purchase tickets to win a lotto frame.

Tickets are $5 or five for $20. The drawing will take place at 4 p.m. Thirsty? Get a quart of un-kicked lemonade for $3 along with a recipe card on how to add a kick.

Chris Bredbenner, the Firehouse Cultural Center’s executive director, said, “By changing the event to a drive-through, complete with a custom Blues CD made from prior live performances, we are ensuring that the event will be successful. This will hold our place until we can have our eighth annual event when we are able to get back to group events in 2021.”

Bredbenner added, “While we have never truly closed our facility to the community, events have been significantly reduced. Classes and workshops that would normally have 20 participants have been reduced to 10 or less. We have been holding small classes in big spaces.”

The Firehouse Cultural Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. The Firehouse Cultural Center is located at 101 1st Ave. NE. in Ruskin. For more information, to participate in the seventh annual BBQ and Blues or to become a sponsor or member, please visit www.firehouseculturalcenter.org or call 645-7651.