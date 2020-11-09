As they say, the show must go on. That is the sentiment at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts (the Straz) as it continues to offer great performances, albeit in a different format.

In November, you can see a musical, Always…Patsy Cline, on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m. through Sunday, November 22 and then again from Thursday to Sunday, December 3-6. There will be meatiness offered on Saturdays at 2 p.m. and Sundays at 4 p.m.

Always…Patsy Cline is more than a tribute to the legendary country singer who died tragically at the age of 30 in a plane crash. The musical features unforgettable hits such as “Crazy,” “I Fall to Pieces” and “Walking After Midnight.”

Audiences can also see Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992 on Wednesday, November 11; Tuesday, November 17; Wednesday, November 18; Tuesday, December 1; and Wednesday, December 2 at 7:30 p.m. Jobsite Ensemble member and nationally-recognized spoken word artist Andresia Moseley performs this one-person masterpiece created by Anna Deavere Smith. The play is based on the Rodney King riots in Los Angeles in 1992.

In December, Opera Tampa will present Opera Tampa’s Home for the Holidays on Friday, December 18 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, December 19 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, December 20 at 2 p.m.

Home for the Holidays is a concert full of Christmas spirit and cheerful carols. The Tampa Opera Singers will perform holiday favorites that will have audiences singing along and reminiscing of holidays past.

All shows will be held in the Jaeb Theater. Judy Lisi, Straz Center president and CEO, said, “The capacity at the Jaeb Theater will be limited.”

The Straz is also following strict safety protocols such as face mask wearing and socially distanced seating.

There are several ticket options for you to choose. Tables which seat up to four people are available for $99.50. There are pairs of seats in the mezzanine for $55.50. There are also a limited number of single seats available in the balcony for $35.50.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.strazcenter.org or by calling 229-7827. The Straz is located at 1010 N. Macinnes Pl. in downtown Tampa.