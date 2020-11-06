Children ages 5 to 18 are encouraged to enter artwork in Winthrop Arts’ Annual Children’s Art Show presented by Suncoast Credit Union. The show, which is judged, features and celebrates the creativity of the area’s young artists. Children may enter original artwork in any medium. No experience is necessary, just use your creativity. Artwork must have been created since November 2019.

The art show is open to all students living in the Greater Tampa area. Children can enter up to three pieces. There is a $5 fee per piece. There are three age categories for entries and prizes: ages 5 to 8, ages 9 to 13 and ages 14 to 18. All entries must be submitted by Monday, November 16 between 3 and 7:30 p.m. at Winthrop Arts’ education studio, the Art Factory, located at 11267 Winthrop Main St. in Riverview.

The show is sponsored by Suncoast Credit Union. Significant awards are available for best of show (one overall) and first, second and third place in each age category.

Last year, there were over 50 entries. Artwork must not be larger than 8”x10”; however, 3D art is also accepted. This is a fantastic opportunity for young artists to enter artwork in a show that is judged.

Winthrop Arts typically holds an artists’ reception to celebrate the great artwork submitted and to announce the winners. However, this year, Winthrop Arts will host a Facebook Live event on Thursday, November 19 at 7 p.m. This will allow artists and their families and friends as well as the community an opportunity to attend the reception in a safe and socially distanced manner.

Bryant Martinez, lead art instructor for Winthrop Arts, said, “I just love this show and look forward to seeing the great works of art that area children create each year. We are always grateful for the partnership we have formed with Suncoast Credit Union. This partnership not only allows us to present this show, but they are a significant funder of our outreach program, the Mobile Art Factory.”

All artwork entered must be accompanied by an artist’s statement. Information and the registration form can be found at www.winthroparts.org. For questions and more information, please call Kathy at 758-5161 or email kathy@winthroparts.org.