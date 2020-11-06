For six years, Osprey Observer Newspapers has been partnering with local retailers to publish the Shop Local Holiday Favorite Things Sweepstakes and gift guide, and this year promises to be one of the best yet!

This year, we’ve partnered with our friends at Rolling Pin Kitchen Emporium to offer an early bird prize of a Big Green Egg Grill, and our friends at McAuley Fine Jewelry are offering an exquisite diamond and gold necklace valued at more than $1,000.

In addition, we have Essentials of Brandon, Nothing Bundt Cakes and even more wonderful holiday gifts from our local businesses.

Our campaign, the Osprey Observer, A Few of Our Favorite Things, is even more important this year when families are struggling during a global pandemic and need some joy.

So, from now until mid-December, we will be collecting Our Favorite Things all throughout the community and we will put them together in one giant gift basket that will be given out in a sweepstakes for our readers.

To enter, email ‘Sweepstakes’ to contest@ospreyobserver.com or fill out the entry form in this section and send in by mail, fax or email.

Last year, more than 1,500 local residents entered the campaign and ONE lucky winner walked away with a prize package worth more than $2,000.

Early bird prizes will include a Big Green Egg from Rolling Pin, tickets to Busch Gardens Christmas Town, a diamond necklace and more.

Good luck and thank you for shopping local and reading your Osprey Observer Community Newspaper!