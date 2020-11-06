As 2020 draws to a close, what better gift could you think of for a special person in your life than the gift of relaxation? Essentials of Brandon, a full-service spa located off Bloomingdale Ave., offers a wide variety of services sure to please any one on your list.

Offering hair, nail and skin services as well as massages, Essentials of Brandon is one of the area’s most popular spas.

“We are your one-stop shop for luxury services at an affordable price,” said Manager Candace Pacinello, who explained that the spa offers a variety of services in each department.

Hair services range from all over color to balayage and corrective color, and nail services include powder dip, acrylics, gel, basic and signature manicure and pedicure services.

“We offer Deep Tissue, Bamboo Fusion, Hot Stone and Relaxation massages, to name a few,” said Pacinello. “Our estheticians offer facials that aid in acne-prone skin, geared towards age reversals, microdermabrasion, dermaplaning, and we offer lash services as well, including tinting and extensions.”

But what really sets Essentials of Brandon apart is the customer service offered.

“We are the place where everyone knows your name, our clients are always greeted by their first name when they come in,” said Pacinello. “Our number one priority is to give excellent service and a memorable experience to every client.”

The spa is also taking the department of health’s COVID-19 requirements very seriously; all clients are asked to fill out a COVID-19 Addendum form and are taken directly back to the service room. Face coverings are also required and workers sanitize after each client.

Essentials of Brandon is offering seasonal facials and pedicures, including an Illuminating Facial for $59.95 and a Peppermint Pedicure for $30 in December, and gift certificates of any value can be purchased at the store and online.

“We recently expanded our hair suite to accommodate five stylist chairs and have talented stylists to get everyone looking their best for the holiday season,” said Pacinello.

Essentials of Brandon is located at 3405 Brook Crossing Dr. and can be reached at 681-1110. To learn more, visit www.brandonessentials.com.