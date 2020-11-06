We’ve all got our own styles and can be quite different yet similar, and nowhere else is that emphasized more than in arts like music, with which we can express ourselves and entertain each other in continuously new ways. It’s truly a gift that keeps on giving, one Music Showcase is happy to offer.

Music Showcase, a family-owned business open since 1995, has all kinds of name-brand instruments for purchase, including brass instruments, drums, guitars, keyboards, orchestral instruments and woodwind instruments, plus various accessories. It is also a place of learning for all ages and experience levels, offering fun, dynamic lessons on playing instruments and singing in the style you want to achieve.

Music Showcase provides instrument rental as well, including a month-to-month rent-to-own program with rental payments going towards the purchase, and it has a repair service. Rented instruments can be delivered to your school or picked up in-store.

With the Florida Academy of Performing Arts (FAOPA), it also has programs where kids can participate in musical theater, classes, workshops, and events, with many virtual and in-person options.

One of its in-person fall productions for ages first through sixth grade, Magic Tree House: A Ghost Tale for Mr. Dickens JR. is a holiday-themed story based on book #44 of Mary Pope Osborne’s Magic Tree House series, with registration spots still available and performances on Friday-Sunday, November 20-22 at Music Showcase.

Other performances at FAOPA to register your kids and get tickets for include Oh, What a Tangled Web, All Shook Up, Sound of Music and The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley Online Edition.

To help give parents more time to shop, on Saturday, December 5 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Music Showcase and FAOPA are holding their Santa’s Workshop, in which kids ages 5-12 will have dinner, snacks, play games, do crafts, watch a movie and more. The price is $25 and each additional child is $10.

With all it has to offer, Music Showcase is the perfect place to get the gift of music for the holiday season.

Music Showcase is located at 402 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon. To learn more about Music Showcase and its gear, lessons and more, visit www.musicshowcaseonline.com. To learn more about FAOPA’s programs, events, tickets and prices, visit faopa.org.