The First Baptist Church of Plant City (FBC) is hosting a family Christmas event perfect for 2020. The Light of Christmas is a drive-in Christmas event featuring Christmas songs, programmed lights and a message of hope.

According to FBC Director of Communications Jay Strike, the event will take place nightly from 6-10 p.m. beginning on Friday, December 4 and running through Saturday, January 2, 2021.

“This is something brand-new for us,” said Strike. “In the past, First Baptist Church has held large-scale Christmas productions with choir, orchestra, drama and multimedia elements. The need to socially distance limits our ability to prepare for that type of event and limits the number who would attend. That makes this type of event perfect for this ‘unique’ Christmas season.”

The free event is open to all members of the public.

“Our desire is to reach families looking for something to do this holiday season,” said Strike. “Many things are different due to the pandemic and this will give the opportunity to get out of the house and take part in a Christmas event.”

The church is working hard to make the event special and organizers are taking into consideration how hard this year has been for many people.

“We are being very intentional to not just do ‘lights and music,’” said Strike. “While there are familiar Christmas songs in this presentation, we are also offering a message of hope and encouragement. In the craziness that 2020 has brought all of us, that is going to be something different and appealing to those who attend. Great songs, great lights, great message, what’s not to love?”

First Baptist Church of Plant City is located at 3309 James L. Redman Pkwy. and can be reached at 752-4104. For more information, visit www.FBCPC.com/events.