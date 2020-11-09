Patrick Crowne and Shirley Bhat are battling it out this month for the title of 2020 Honorary Mayor of Riverview, but no matter who is named victorious, there is something supporters for both candidates can agree on: there are no losers.

That is because the Honorary Mayor’s Race, put on annually by the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce (GRCC), is not won by votes, but by the amount of money the candidate raises for the charities they chose at fundraisers they put on during the month. Each dollar fundraised counts as one vote for the candidates.

“It is a win-win-win situation,” said Chamber Executive Director Tanya Doran. “This event is about the charities. It is a great opportunity to highlight amazing organizations that do great work in the community by providing people the opportunity to have fun while helping others.”

Crowne, the owner of The Forge Irish Pub on Bloomingdale Ave., is raising funds for local food pantry Seeds of Hope and the South County Spartans. His first fundraising event, a poker night, took place earlier this month, followed by a Four Course Wine-Pairing Dinner on November 9.

Residents can also support Crowne by purchasing a chance to win $200 worth of lottery tickets and a $50 bill. Additionally, he is selling Christmas poinsettias with prepaid orders due by Wednesday, November 25.

“Giving all that is going on at the moment, as a small business owner, I am so grateful to have the opportunity to help others in this way,” said Crowne.

Bhat, with the FishHawk-Riverview Rotary Club, is running virtually from India and also holding multiple events to raise funds for her charities, the Riverview Woman’s Club and the FishHawk-Riverview Rotary Club.

Bhat’s first event, Shrimp To-Go, will take place on Saturday, November 21 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at Winthrop Town Centre. Residents are invited to pre-order a meal for $50. She is also holding a bingo night, 50/50 raffle and ‘Cruisin’ and BOOzin’ with a Wagon of SPIRITS.’

The race runs through Tuesday, December 8 and the winner, the candidate who raises the most votes, AKA dollars, will be announced at the GRCC Monthly Membership Meeting on Tuesday, December 15.

For more information and details for all events, visit www.riverviewchamber.com/2021-honorary-mayor-of-riverview-race or call the GRCC office at 234-5944. You can also look for each of these candidates on Facebook or follow the charities’ Facebook pages to support as well.